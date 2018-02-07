Augustana Football Recruits

Trevor Burkhart, OL, 6-4, 300, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington H.S.) High School: Prepped at Washington High School for coach Chad Stadem … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter on three state 11AAA championship teams … earned an all-state honorable mention selection and the teams’ Ready Warrior Award as a senior, and the Coca-Cola Unsung Hero Award as a junior Personal: Son of Tracy and Sheryl Burkhart … born on April 16, 2000 … plans on majoring in biochemistry Highlights: Click HERE

Peyton Zabel, QB, 6-6, 220, Pierre, S.D. (T.F. Riggs H.S.) High School: Prepped at T.F. Riggs High School for coach Steve Steele … two-year letterwinner and starter … two-time all-conference and all-state selection … completed 207 of 324 passes, 30 of them for touchdowns, adding 62 carries for 390 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in leading the Governors to a Class 11AA state title … earned Midco SN Class 11AA Player of the Year, Argus Leader Elite 45 and academic all-state honors … set school records for passing yards and total yards in a season well as points in a game Personal: Son of Mark and Tanna Zabel … born on Jan. 23, 2000 … plans on majoring in optometry Highlights: Click HERE

Logan Uttecht, WR, 6-0, 175, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington H.S.) High School: Prepped at Washington High School for coach Chad Stadem … two-year letterwinner and starter … three-time state 11AAA champion … caught 38 passes for 607 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, adding 25 tackles and five interceptions … hauled in 43 passes for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, with 11 tackles and a pair of interceptions … set school records for career receptions with 110, career receiving yards with 1,929 and career touchdowns with 24 … named first team all-city, all-state, all-conference and to the Argus Leader Elite 45 in both his junior and senior years Personal: Son of Dale and Amy Uttecht … born on April 27, 1999 … plans on majoring in business Highlights: Click HERE

Blake Larson, OL, 6-6, 275, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley H.S.) High School: Prepped at Brandon Valley High School for coach Chad Garrow … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … earned all-conference and academic all-state honors as a senior Personal: Son of Chris and Shannon Larson … born on March 26, 2000 … undecided on a major Highlights: Click HERE

Braiden Petersen, RB, 6-1, 182, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley H.S.) High School: Prepped at Brandon Valley High School for coach Chad Garrow … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … posted 316 carries in 2017 for 2,241 yards and 31 touchdowns, and set school’s single-game rushing record with 340 yards rushing in 2017 … named all-Eastern South Dakota Conference, all-Metro Conference, all-state and South Dakota 11AAA Coaches All-American in 2017 … rushed for 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2016 Personal: Son of George and Christy Petersen … born on Jan. 6, 2000 … plans on majoring in biology Highlights: Click HERE

Riley Zuhde, WR, 5-11, 170, Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee Community H.S.) High School: Prepped at Waunakee Community High School for coach Pat Rice … three-year letterwinner and starter … finished with 40 receptions for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, when the team posted a perfect 14-0 record and won the D2 State Title … unanimous first team all-conference and all-region selection as a senior … earned second team all-conference as a junior after catching 10 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown Personal: Son of Dave and Jackie Zuhde … born on Sept. 19, 1999 … plans on majoring in psychology Highlights: Click HERE

Matt Chitty, DL, 6-4, 250, Nevada, Iowa (Nevada H.S.) High School: Prepped at Nevada High School for coach Andrew Kleeman … four-year letterwinner and starter … posted 41 tackles, 14 for loss, with seven sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries and a touchdown as a senior captain, which earned him first team all-district and Ames Tribune All-Area team … notched 29.5 tackles, 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks, as a junior … also caught eight passes for 134 yards as a junior, when he earned second team all-district and Ames Tribune all-area selections as a team captain Personal: Son of Martin and Jennifer Chitty … Born on Dec. 31, 1999 … plans on majoring in exercise science Highlights: Click HERE

Jake Lynott, ATH, 6-0, 180, Hawarden, Iowa (West Sioux H.S.) High School: Prepped at West Sioux High School for coach Ryan Schwiesow … four-year letterwinner and starter … two-year team captain … racked up 7,281 career all purpose yards with 4,129 rushing, 1,375 receiving, 1,042 passing and 736 punt return yards … scored 49 career touchdowns … set records through all 11-man classes in multiple categories … led his team to the playoffs in all four years and to two district titles, before capping his career with a Class A state championship … named first team all-district in both his junior and senior seasons, adding district MVP and first team all-state as a senior … named second team all-state as a junior Personal: Son of Jerrod and Wendy Lynott … born on Aug. 3, 1999 … plans on majoring in biology Highlights: Click HERE

Jonathan Lee, DL, 6-2, 250, Milwaukee, Wis. (Pius XI H.S.) High School: Prepped at Pius XI High School for coach Craig Swaback … four-year letterwinner and two-year starter … averaged nine tackles and 7.7 yards per carry as a senior in 2017, which earned an all-conference runner up nod … earned all-conference honorable mention after averaging 40 yards receiving per game as a junior in 2016 … also averaged 20 yards per game receiving as a sophomore in 2015 Personal: Son of Latanya Lee … born on Dec. 19, 1999 … plans on majoring in sports science Highlights: Click HERE

Connor Neill, QB, 6-0, 190, Rockwall, Texas (West Mesquite H.S.) High School: Prepped at West Mesquite High School for coach Jeff Neill … three-year letterwinner and starter … completed 62 percent of his passes as a senior captain for 1,734 yards and 21 touchdowns … named first team all-district and second team academic all-state Personal: Son of Jeff and Ashlei Neill … born on July 21, 1999 … plans on majoring in sports management Highlights: Click HERE

Sean Engel, WR, 6-5, 205, Chaska, Minn. (Chaska H.S.) Before Augustana: Spent one season at North Dakota State before transferring to Augustana High School: Prepped at Chaska High School for coach Bryan Dahl … two-year letterwinner and starter … caught 28 passes for 569 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior … named offensive MVP and earned all-conference and academic all-conference as a senior Personal: Son of Joel and Karen Engel … born on Sept. 12, 1997 … business major Highlights: Click HERE

Riley Donovan, DL, 6-2, 292, Kewaskum, Wis. (Kewaskum H.S.) High School: Prepped at Kewaskum High School for coach Jason Piittmann … three-year letterwinner and starter … earned East Central Conference First Team, all-region and all-state honorable mention honors on both the offensive and defensive line as a senior … also tabbed the Washington County Defensive Player of the Year Personal: Son of Todd and Amanda Donovan … born on Dec. 26, 1999 … undecided on a major Highlights: Click HERE

Hakeem Ricketts, DL, 6-2, 290, Tampa, Fla. (Chamberlain H.S.) High School: Prepped at Chamberlain High School for coach Jason Lane … team captain and starter as a senior, when he posted 53 tackles, 20 of them for a loss and five sacks … earned first team all-conference and first-team all-state on the field, and first team all-academic off the field Personal: Son of Paulia White … born on Feb. 11, 2000 … plans on majoring in criminal justice Highlights: Click HERE

Tyl Woelber, WR, 6-2, 175, Pipestone, Minn. (Pipestone Area H.S.) High School: Prepped at Pipestone Arena High School for coach Clay Anderson … three-year letterwinner and starter … team posted a 29-8 record in his three years … finished as the Class 2A runner-up in 2017 with a 13-1 record … caught 40 passes for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2017, when he also recorded 67 tackles from his cornerback position … two-time all-district selection … earned all-state and named to the South All-Star team in 2017 Personal: Son of Tad and Heidi Woelber … born on Oct. 27, 1999 … undecided on a major Highlights: Click HERE

Jack Wilson, DL, 6-3, 280, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington H.S.) High School: Prepped at Washington High School for coach Chad Stadem … three-year letterwinner, starter and Class 11AAA state champion with a combined record of 35-1 from 2015-17 … named team’s most valuable defensive lineman twice … all-metro selection in both 2016 and 2017 … added all-state honors in 2017 … finished his senior season with 41 tackles and five sacks Personal: Son of Chris and Alice Wilson … born on July 15, 1999 … plans on majoring in business Highlights: Click HERE

Joel DeHaai, DL, 6-5, 220, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sioux Falls Christian H.S.) High School: Prepped at Sioux Falls Christian High School for coach Jake Pettengill … four-year letterwinner and starter for the Chargers, who captured the 2017 Class 11B state title with an 11-1 record … posted 64 tackles, nine sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries in his senior season, when he earned all-conference, all-city, all-state and Class 11B Outstanding Lineman and All-American selections, as well as a place on the Argus Leader Elite 45 … earned an all-conference nod as a junior Personal: Son of Brian and Glenda DeHaai … born on March 11, 2000 … plans on majoring in elementary education Highlights: Click HERE

Seth Baker, DB, 5-11, 170, Apple Valley, Calif. (Apple Valley H.S.) High School: Prepped at Apple Valley High School for coach Matt Rohrbaugh … three-year letterwinner and starter … recorded 186 tackles, with three interceptions and two forced fumbles, adding 202 all purpose yards and three touchdowns as a senior … named Mojave River League Defensive Player of the Year and second team all-San Bernardino as a senior … racked up 939 all purpose yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, adding 101 tackles, with an interception and a forced fumble on the way to earning all-league running back and defensive back of the year honors … posted 145 tackles, with four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a sophomore … named all-league defensive back of the year as a sophomore Personal: Son of Jerry and Stacy Baker … born on April 30, 2000 … plans on majoring in sociology Highlights: Click HERE

David Addo, RB, 6-1, 200, Wylie, Texas (Wylie H.S.) High School: Prepped at Wylie High School for coach Bill Howard … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … posted 700 yards rushing and 112 yards receiving with four total touchdowns as a senior captain in 2017 … named second team all-district and a place on the honor roll as a senior … combined for 885 yards rushing, 123 yards receiving and five touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons, with an all-district honorable mention nod and honor roll selection as a junior Personal: Son of Sam and Tina Addo … born on Sept. 5, 1999 … plans on majoring in computer science Highlights: Click HERE

Curtis Haugen, DB, 6-1, 175, Maple Grove, Minn. (Maple Grove H.S.) High School: Prepped at Maple Grove Senior High School for coach Matt Lombardi … two-year letterwinner, starter and captain … threw for 1,319 yards and seven touchdowns, adding one on the ground as a senior, when he also posted 20 tackles and four passes defended … recorded 65 tackles, with four interceptions and six passes defended as a junior … earned all-district honorable mention in both years, with an all-conference selection as a junior Personal: Son of Jennifer and Peter Haugen … born on June 5, 1999 … plans on majoring in chemistry Highlights: Click HERE

Coleman Worsley, TE, 6-2, 210, Gillette, Wyo. (Thunder Basin H.S.) High School: Prepped at Thunder Basin High School for coach Trent Pikula … caught 41 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns as a senior captain in 2017 … unanimous all-conference selection … also earned all-state and All-USA Wyoming Football second team honors … academic scholar athlete selection Personal: Son of Leigh Worsley … born on Nov. 30, 1999 … plans on majoring in pre-med/biology Highlights: Click HERE

Tanner Kippes, OL, 5-11, 260, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Harrisburg H.S.) High School: Prepped at Harrisburg High School for coach Brandon White … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … named first-team all-conference and Argus Leader Elite 45 honorable mention as both a junior and a senior, adding academic all-state as a senior and all-state honorable mention as a junior Personal: Son of Jason and Carmen Kippes … born on Aug. 17, 1999 … plans on majoring in biology Highlights: Click HERE

C.J. Christian, DB, 6-1, 185, Normal, Ill. (Normal Community H.S.) High School: Prepped at Normal Community High School for coach Wes Temples … recorded 55 tackles, 21 of them solo and three of them for loss as a senior starter in 2017 … added one 30-yard touchdown reception and 260 punt return yards … named second team all-conference for Ironmen, who posted a 10-1 record in 2017 Personal: Son of Michelle Doage and Courtney Christian … born on March 9, 2000 … plans on majoring in business Highlights: Click HERE

Brayden Hoops, LB, 6-1, 195, Storm Lake, Iowa (Storm Lake H.S.) High School: Prepped at Storm Lake High School for coach Rudy Wieck … three-year letterwinner and starter … recorded 87 tackles as a senior, 70 solo and nine of them for loss, adding 571 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns … named first team all-state, first team all-district, area player of the year and Iowa Radio District 1 Defensive Player of the year in 2017 … posted 87.5 tackles, 72 of them solo and seven for loss as a junior, which earned him first team all-district, second team all-Northwest Iowa and third team all-state honors … kicked off his high school career with 41 tackles and an all-district honorable mention as a sophomore in 2015 Personal: Son of Brian Hoops and Tonya and Dave Archer … born on May 5, 2000, plans on majoring in business Highlights: Click HERE

Dameon Moser, DB, 5-10, 165, Sanger, Texas (Sanger H.S.) High School: Prepped at Sanger High School for coach Cole Ford … three-year letterwinner and starter … three-time first team all-district selection … posted a career total of 2,379 yards on 366 carries in three seasons, with a high of 994 yards in 2016 … also caught 69 passes for 763 yards and added 303 return yards over his final two seasons Personal: Son of Wendy Moser … born on Nov. 29, 1999 … plans on majoring in business Highlights: Click HERE

Franky West, Jr., DB, 5-11, 170, Bloomington, Ill. (Normal Community H.S.) High School: Prepped at Normal Community High School for coach Wes Temples … two-year letterwinner, starter and team captain … unanimous selection for both all-area and all-conference following his senior season, when he picked off two passes, returned two kickoffs and one punt for a touchdown, forced six fumbles and recovered five of them, broke-up 11 passes, blocked seven punts and blocked three field goals … forced eight fumbles as a junior, adding one interception, seven pass breakups and six each in fumble recoveries and blocked kicks Personal: Son of Frank and Nicole West … born on Aug. 20, 2000 … plans on majoring in sports management Highlights: Click HERE

Jake Zeplin, DB, 6-2, 160, Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic H.S.) High School: Prepped at Skutt Catholic High School for Matt Turman … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … picked off four passes as a senior captain on his way to earning first team all-district, all-conference honorable mention and all-state honorable mention … added a trio of picks as a junior Personal: Son of Mike and Robyn Zeplin … born on July 31, 2000 … plans on majoring in pre-physical therapy Highlights: Click HERE