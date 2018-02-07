Augustana Football Recruits
Augustana Football Recruits
SIOUX FALLS – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski announced the addition of 27 student-athletes to the incoming class on National Signing Day 2018, all of whom signed national letters of intent, indicating their plans to enroll at Augustana and compete for the Vikings football team.
“First, I want to officially welcome all the commits and their families to the Augustana University Football family. Our staff did a tremendous job attracting the Best and Brightest to AU from around the country, with 10 different states represented in this signing class,” Olszewski said. “Im also incredibly proud of the job we did in our own city, state and region, as many of the best players in South Dakota and our region are staying home to build on the tradition of Viking Football. Lastly, we addressed the needs at every position with great balance of 13 offense/13 defense and one athlete that can play on both sides of the ball. We raised our athleticism, depth and football talent within our team in this 2018 signing class. Big things coming from this group for years to come. Fight On!”
Augustana football fans can join coach Olszewski and his staff on Wednesday afternoon at Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill at 1903 S. Ellis Road in Sioux Falls from 4-7 p.m. to learn more about the incoming class of Vikings.
|Name
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown / High School / Previous School
|Highlights
|Trevor Burkhart
|OL
|6-4
|300
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington
|WATCH
|Peyton Zabel
|QB
|6-6
|220
|Pierre, S.D. / T.F. Riggs
|WATCH
|Logan Uttecht
|WR
|6-0
|175
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington
|WATCH
|Blake Larson
|OL
|6-6
|275
|Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley
|WATCH
|Braiden Petersen
|RB
|6-1
|182
|Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley
|WATCH
|Riley Zuhde
|WR
|5-11
|170
|Waunakee, Wis. / Waunakee
|WATCH
|Matt Chitty
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Nevada, Iowa / Nevada
|WATCH
|Jake Lynott
|ATH
|6-0
|180
|Hawarden, Iowa / West Sioux
|WATCH
|Jonathan Lee
|DL
|6-2
|250
|Milwaukee, Wis. / Pius XI
|WATCH
|Connor Neill
|QB
|6-0
|190
|Rockwall, Texas / West Mesquite
|WATCH
|Sean Engel
|WR
|6-5
|205
|Chaska, Minn. / Chaska / North Dakota State
|WATCH
|Riley Donovan
|DL
|6-2
|292
|Kewaskum, Wis. / Kewaskum
|WATCH
|Hakeem Ricketts
|DL
|6-2
|290
|Tampa, Fla. / Chamberlain
|WATCH
|Tyl Woelber
|WR
|6-2
|175
|Pipestone, Minn. / Pipestone
|WATCH
|Jack Wilson
|DL
|6-3
|280
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington
|WATCH
|Joel DeHaai
|DL
|6-5
|220
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Christian
|WATCH
|Seth Baker
|DB
|5-11
|170
|Apple Valley, Calif. / Apple Valley
|WATCH
|David Addo
|RB
|6-1
|200
|Wylie Texas / Wylie
|WATCH
|Curtis Haugen
|DB
|6-1
|175
|Minnetonka, Minn. / Maple Grove
|WATCH
|Coleman Worsley
|TE
|6-2
|210
|Gillette, Wyo. / Thunder Basin
|WATCH
|Tanner Kippes
|OL
|5-11
|260
|Harrisburg, S.D. / Harrisburg
|WATCH
|CJ Christian
|DB
|6-1
|185
|Normal, Ill. / Normal Community
|WATCH
|Brayden Hoops
|LB
|6-1
|195
|Storm Lake, Iowa / Storm Lake
|WATCH
|Dameon Moser
|DB
|5-10
|165
|Sanger, Texas / Sanger
|WATCH
|Franky West
|DB
|5-11
|170
|Bloomington, Ill / Normal Community
|WATCH
|Jake Zeplin
|DB
|6-2
|160
|Omaha, Neb. / Skutt Catholic
|WATCH
|Jason Seitz
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Kearney, Neb. / Kearney Catholic
|WATCH
|Trevor Burkhart, OL, 6-4, 300, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Washington High School for coach Chad Stadem … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter on three state 11AAA championship teams … earned an all-state honorable mention selection and the teams’ Ready Warrior Award as a senior, and the Coca-Cola Unsung Hero Award as a junior
Personal: Son of Tracy and Sheryl Burkhart … born on April 16, 2000 … plans on majoring in biochemistry
Highlights: Click HERE
|Peyton Zabel, QB, 6-6, 220, Pierre, S.D. (T.F. Riggs H.S.)
High School: Prepped at T.F. Riggs High School for coach Steve Steele … two-year letterwinner and starter … two-time all-conference and all-state selection … completed 207 of 324 passes, 30 of them for touchdowns, adding 62 carries for 390 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in leading the Governors to a Class 11AA state title … earned Midco SN Class 11AA Player of the Year, Argus Leader Elite 45 and academic all-state honors … set school records for passing yards and total yards in a season well as points in a game
Personal: Son of Mark and Tanna Zabel … born on Jan. 23, 2000 … plans on majoring in optometry
Highlights: Click HERE
|Logan Uttecht, WR, 6-0, 175, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Washington High School for coach Chad Stadem … two-year letterwinner and starter … three-time state 11AAA champion … caught 38 passes for 607 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, adding 25 tackles and five interceptions … hauled in 43 passes for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, with 11 tackles and a pair of interceptions … set school records for career receptions with 110, career receiving yards with 1,929 and career touchdowns with 24 … named first team all-city, all-state, all-conference and to the Argus Leader Elite 45 in both his junior and senior years
Personal: Son of Dale and Amy Uttecht … born on April 27, 1999 … plans on majoring in business
Highlights: Click HERE
|Blake Larson, OL, 6-6, 275, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Brandon Valley High School for coach Chad Garrow … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … earned all-conference and academic all-state honors as a senior
Personal: Son of Chris and Shannon Larson … born on March 26, 2000 … undecided on a major
Highlights: Click HERE
|Braiden Petersen, RB, 6-1, 182, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Brandon Valley High School for coach Chad Garrow … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … posted 316 carries in 2017 for 2,241 yards and 31 touchdowns, and set school’s single-game rushing record with 340 yards rushing in 2017 … named all-Eastern South Dakota Conference, all-Metro Conference, all-state and South Dakota 11AAA Coaches All-American in 2017 … rushed for 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2016
Personal: Son of George and Christy Petersen … born on Jan. 6, 2000 … plans on majoring in biology
Highlights: Click HERE
|Riley Zuhde, WR, 5-11, 170, Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee Community H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Waunakee Community High School for coach Pat Rice … three-year letterwinner and starter … finished with 40 receptions for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, when the team posted a perfect 14-0 record and won the D2 State Title … unanimous first team all-conference and all-region selection as a senior … earned second team all-conference as a junior after catching 10 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown
Personal: Son of Dave and Jackie Zuhde … born on Sept. 19, 1999 … plans on majoring in psychology
Highlights: Click HERE
|Matt Chitty, DL, 6-4, 250, Nevada, Iowa (Nevada H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Nevada High School for coach Andrew Kleeman … four-year letterwinner and starter … posted 41 tackles, 14 for loss, with seven sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries and a touchdown as a senior captain, which earned him first team all-district and Ames Tribune All-Area team … notched 29.5 tackles, 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks, as a junior … also caught eight passes for 134 yards as a junior, when he earned second team all-district and Ames Tribune all-area selections as a team captain
Personal: Son of Martin and Jennifer Chitty … Born on Dec. 31, 1999 … plans on majoring in exercise science
Highlights: Click HERE
|Jake Lynott, ATH, 6-0, 180, Hawarden, Iowa (West Sioux H.S.)
High School: Prepped at West Sioux High School for coach Ryan Schwiesow … four-year letterwinner and starter … two-year team captain … racked up 7,281 career all purpose yards with 4,129 rushing, 1,375 receiving, 1,042 passing and 736 punt return yards … scored 49 career touchdowns … set records through all 11-man classes in multiple categories … led his team to the playoffs in all four years and to two district titles, before capping his career with a Class A state championship … named first team all-district in both his junior and senior seasons, adding district MVP and first team all-state as a senior … named second team all-state as a junior
Personal: Son of Jerrod and Wendy Lynott … born on Aug. 3, 1999 … plans on majoring in biology
Highlights: Click HERE
|Jonathan Lee, DL, 6-2, 250, Milwaukee, Wis. (Pius XI H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Pius XI High School for coach Craig Swaback … four-year letterwinner and two-year starter … averaged nine tackles and 7.7 yards per carry as a senior in 2017, which earned an all-conference runner up nod … earned all-conference honorable mention after averaging 40 yards receiving per game as a junior in 2016 … also averaged 20 yards per game receiving as a sophomore in 2015
Personal: Son of Latanya Lee … born on Dec. 19, 1999 … plans on majoring in sports science
Highlights: Click HERE
|Connor Neill, QB, 6-0, 190, Rockwall, Texas (West Mesquite H.S.)
High School: Prepped at West Mesquite High School for coach Jeff Neill … three-year letterwinner and starter … completed 62 percent of his passes as a senior captain for 1,734 yards and 21 touchdowns … named first team all-district and second team academic all-state
Personal: Son of Jeff and Ashlei Neill … born on July 21, 1999 … plans on majoring in sports management
Highlights: Click HERE
|Sean Engel, WR, 6-5, 205, Chaska, Minn. (Chaska H.S.)
Before Augustana: Spent one season at North Dakota State before transferring to Augustana
High School: Prepped at Chaska High School for coach Bryan Dahl … two-year letterwinner and starter … caught 28 passes for 569 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior … named offensive MVP and earned all-conference and academic all-conference as a senior
Personal: Son of Joel and Karen Engel … born on Sept. 12, 1997 … business major
Highlights: Click HERE
|Riley Donovan, DL, 6-2, 292, Kewaskum, Wis. (Kewaskum H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Kewaskum High School for coach Jason Piittmann … three-year letterwinner and starter … earned East Central Conference First Team, all-region and all-state honorable mention honors on both the offensive and defensive line as a senior … also tabbed the Washington County Defensive Player of the Year
Personal: Son of Todd and Amanda Donovan … born on Dec. 26, 1999 … undecided on a major
Highlights: Click HERE
|Hakeem Ricketts, DL, 6-2, 290, Tampa, Fla. (Chamberlain H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Chamberlain High School for coach Jason Lane … team captain and starter as a senior, when he posted 53 tackles, 20 of them for a loss and five sacks … earned first team all-conference and first-team all-state on the field, and first team all-academic off the field
Personal: Son of Paulia White … born on Feb. 11, 2000 … plans on majoring in criminal justice
Highlights: Click HERE
|Tyl Woelber, WR, 6-2, 175, Pipestone, Minn. (Pipestone Area H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Pipestone Arena High School for coach Clay Anderson … three-year letterwinner and starter … team posted a 29-8 record in his three years … finished as the Class 2A runner-up in 2017 with a 13-1 record … caught 40 passes for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2017, when he also recorded 67 tackles from his cornerback position … two-time all-district selection … earned all-state and named to the South All-Star team in 2017
Personal: Son of Tad and Heidi Woelber … born on Oct. 27, 1999 … undecided on a major
Highlights: Click HERE
|Jack Wilson, DL, 6-3, 280, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Washington High School for coach Chad Stadem … three-year letterwinner, starter and Class 11AAA state champion with a combined record of 35-1 from 2015-17 … named team’s most valuable defensive lineman twice … all-metro selection in both 2016 and 2017 … added all-state honors in 2017 … finished his senior season with 41 tackles and five sacks
Personal: Son of Chris and Alice Wilson … born on July 15, 1999 … plans on majoring in business
Highlights: Click HERE
|Joel DeHaai, DL, 6-5, 220, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sioux Falls Christian H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Sioux Falls Christian High School for coach Jake Pettengill … four-year letterwinner and starter for the Chargers, who captured the 2017 Class 11B state title with an 11-1 record … posted 64 tackles, nine sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries in his senior season, when he earned all-conference, all-city, all-state and Class 11B Outstanding Lineman and All-American selections, as well as a place on the Argus Leader Elite 45 … earned an all-conference nod as a junior
Personal: Son of Brian and Glenda DeHaai … born on March 11, 2000 … plans on majoring in elementary education
Highlights: Click HERE
|Seth Baker, DB, 5-11, 170, Apple Valley, Calif. (Apple Valley H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Apple Valley High School for coach Matt Rohrbaugh … three-year letterwinner and starter … recorded 186 tackles, with three interceptions and two forced fumbles, adding 202 all purpose yards and three touchdowns as a senior … named Mojave River League Defensive Player of the Year and second team all-San Bernardino as a senior … racked up 939 all purpose yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, adding 101 tackles, with an interception and a forced fumble on the way to earning all-league running back and defensive back of the year honors … posted 145 tackles, with four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a sophomore … named all-league defensive back of the year as a sophomore
Personal: Son of Jerry and Stacy Baker … born on April 30, 2000 … plans on majoring in sociology
Highlights: Click HERE
|David Addo, RB, 6-1, 200, Wylie, Texas (Wylie H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Wylie High School for coach Bill Howard … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … posted 700 yards rushing and 112 yards receiving with four total touchdowns as a senior captain in 2017 … named second team all-district and a place on the honor roll as a senior … combined for 885 yards rushing, 123 yards receiving and five touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons, with an all-district honorable mention nod and honor roll selection as a junior
Personal: Son of Sam and Tina Addo … born on Sept. 5, 1999 … plans on majoring in computer science
Highlights: Click HERE
|Curtis Haugen, DB, 6-1, 175, Maple Grove, Minn. (Maple Grove H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Maple Grove Senior High School for coach Matt Lombardi … two-year letterwinner, starter and captain … threw for 1,319 yards and seven touchdowns, adding one on the ground as a senior, when he also posted 20 tackles and four passes defended … recorded 65 tackles, with four interceptions and six passes defended as a junior … earned all-district honorable mention in both years, with an all-conference selection as a junior
Personal: Son of Jennifer and Peter Haugen … born on June 5, 1999 … plans on majoring in chemistry
Highlights: Click HERE
|Coleman Worsley, TE, 6-2, 210, Gillette, Wyo. (Thunder Basin H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Thunder Basin High School for coach Trent Pikula … caught 41 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns as a senior captain in 2017 … unanimous all-conference selection … also earned all-state and All-USA Wyoming Football second team honors … academic scholar athlete selection
Personal: Son of Leigh Worsley … born on Nov. 30, 1999 … plans on majoring in pre-med/biology
Highlights: Click HERE
|Tanner Kippes, OL, 5-11, 260, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Harrisburg H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Harrisburg High School for coach Brandon White … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … named first-team all-conference and Argus Leader Elite 45 honorable mention as both a junior and a senior, adding academic all-state as a senior and all-state honorable mention as a junior
Personal: Son of Jason and Carmen Kippes … born on Aug. 17, 1999 … plans on majoring in biology
Highlights: Click HERE
|C.J. Christian, DB, 6-1, 185, Normal, Ill. (Normal Community H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Normal Community High School for coach Wes Temples … recorded 55 tackles, 21 of them solo and three of them for loss as a senior starter in 2017 … added one 30-yard touchdown reception and 260 punt return yards … named second team all-conference for Ironmen, who posted a 10-1 record in 2017
Personal: Son of Michelle Doage and Courtney Christian … born on March 9, 2000 … plans on majoring in business
Highlights: Click HERE
|Brayden Hoops, LB, 6-1, 195, Storm Lake, Iowa (Storm Lake H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Storm Lake High School for coach Rudy Wieck … three-year letterwinner and starter … recorded 87 tackles as a senior, 70 solo and nine of them for loss, adding 571 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns … named first team all-state, first team all-district, area player of the year and Iowa Radio District 1 Defensive Player of the year in 2017 … posted 87.5 tackles, 72 of them solo and seven for loss as a junior, which earned him first team all-district, second team all-Northwest Iowa and third team all-state honors … kicked off his high school career with 41 tackles and an all-district honorable mention as a sophomore in 2015
Personal: Son of Brian Hoops and Tonya and Dave Archer … born on May 5, 2000, plans on majoring in business
Highlights: Click HERE
|Dameon Moser, DB, 5-10, 165, Sanger, Texas (Sanger H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Sanger High School for coach Cole Ford … three-year letterwinner and starter … three-time first team all-district selection … posted a career total of 2,379 yards on 366 carries in three seasons, with a high of 994 yards in 2016 … also caught 69 passes for 763 yards and added 303 return yards over his final two seasons
Personal: Son of Wendy Moser … born on Nov. 29, 1999 … plans on majoring in business
Highlights: Click HERE
|Franky West, Jr., DB, 5-11, 170, Bloomington, Ill. (Normal Community H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Normal Community High School for coach Wes Temples … two-year letterwinner, starter and team captain … unanimous selection for both all-area and all-conference following his senior season, when he picked off two passes, returned two kickoffs and one punt for a touchdown, forced six fumbles and recovered five of them, broke-up 11 passes, blocked seven punts and blocked three field goals … forced eight fumbles as a junior, adding one interception, seven pass breakups and six each in fumble recoveries and blocked kicks
Personal: Son of Frank and Nicole West … born on Aug. 20, 2000 … plans on majoring in sports management
Highlights: Click HERE
|Jake Zeplin, DB, 6-2, 160, Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic H.S.)
High School: Prepped at Skutt Catholic High School for Matt Turman … three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … picked off four passes as a senior captain on his way to earning first team all-district, all-conference honorable mention and all-state honorable mention … added a trio of picks as a junior
Personal: Son of Mike and Robyn Zeplin … born on July 31, 2000 … plans on majoring in pre-physical therapy
Highlights: Click HERE
|Jason Seitz, WR, 6-2, 185, Kearney, Neb. (Kearney Catholic)
High School: Prepped at Kearney Catholic High School for coach Rashawn Harvery … two-year letterwinner … grabbed 10 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown as a senior captain in 2017 … caught six passes for 80 yards and a score as a junior in 2016, adding a forced fumble
Personal: Son of Mark and Jean Seitz … born on May 15, 2000 … plans on majoring in exercise science
Highlights: Click HERE