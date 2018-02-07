Barkus Signs 11 for Augustana Women’s Soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana soccer head coach Brandon Barkus announced that Augustana will welcome 11 student-athletes to the Vikings in the fall of 2018. Wednesday is the first day of the signing period for all NCAA soccer programs.

Ashleigh Aarbo (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Gabrielle Bowyer (Mankato, Minn.), Sophia Connelly (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Kenzie Geiger (Ankeny, Iowa), Morgan Keirstead (Savage, Minn.), Carlie Kray (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Meghan Kuntz (Eden Prairie, Minn.), Alexis Legg (Ankeny, Iowa), Jena Mitchell (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Lauren Tschider (Detroit Lakes, Minn.) and Olivia Washburn (Omaha, Neb.) will all continue their academic and athletic careers at Augustana University next year.

“It is always exciting to officially announce on National Signing Day the players we have been working with throughout the recruiting process,” head coach Brandon Barkus said of his 11 signees. “Once again we think we have put together a very good class, not only in the talent that they bring, but the character that they also will bring. We are losing nine players to graduation, seven of which were consistent starters so there is a lot of great talent that we have to replace. We feel like the players that make up this class have the ability to not just simply step in and fill a void, but to come in and have an immediate impact in our program. When we started to evaluate this group as players and learned about them as people over the couple of years we realized they were very easy to build a relationship with, and once they are on our campus as student-athletes, my interactions with them have been impressive. They know what our vision for Augustana Soccer is and want to develop and evolve with us. All of them enjoy competing at a high level and I am confident they will successfully embrace this new challenge. I am looking forward to adding them to our current group of players who have been committed to winning and building the amazing culture we have going on here at Augustana!”

Augustana finished the 2017 season 14-4-5 (10-1-3 NSIC) and advanced the second round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in school history. Augustana made its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in school history and its third in the last four years after third in the NSIC regular season standings and NSIC tournament runners-up. The Vikings had seven All-NSIC selections and had three student-athletes earn United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region honors.