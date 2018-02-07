Coyotes Sign 6 for Women’s Soccer

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota women’s soccer head coach Michael Thomas has announced his inaugural signing class with six student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

The six signees, who will join the team for the 2018 season, are Jordan Centineo, Taylor Cotter, Lindsay Farrell, Blake Manke, Tiannah Moore and Joana Zanin.

“I am proud to welcome the 2018 class to the Coyote family,” Thomas said. “The varied soccer experiences and their high character will bring immediate benefits to the soccer program.”

Jordan Centineo | Forward | Camarillo, Calif. | Adolfo Camarillo HS | Biology

Centineo, a first team all-Coastal Canyon selection, broke the Adolfo Camarillo High School record for most goals in a season. She was the first freshman to make varsity in four years and earned offensive MVP honors that same season. Off the field, Centineo is a scholar-athlete at Adolfo Camarillo where she also competes in track & field for the Scorpions.

Coach Thomas’ take: “Jordan comes to us from California having played for the Eagles Soccer Club and Mikey Alexander in both the developmental academy and ECNL. She has a proven goal-scoring record and is a sharp finisher.”

Taylor Cotter | Midfield | Covina, Calif. | South Hills HS | Nursing

A three-year letter winner at South Hills High School, Cotter led the Huskies to a state championship and a pair of Palomares League Championships. Cotter was named Palomares All-League as a junior and has career stats of 13 goals and seven assists with her senior campaign underway. A member of the National Honor Society, Cotter also competes in volleyball and track & field at South Hills.

Coach Thomas’ take: “Taylor is able to play several positions on the field. She joins us from the Fullerton Rangers Soccer Club where she played both as a wide and central player. She is a naturally left-footed player and has the ability to influence the game with her passing or off the dribble.”

Lindsay Farrell | Midfield | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg HS | Nursing

An all-state selection from Harrisburg High School, Farrell is a four-time letter winner with 21 career goals. She is a two-time Eastern South Dakota all-conference selection and a member of the National Honor Society. She earned academic all-state honors as senior for the Tigers.

Coach Thomas’ take: “Lindsay is a central player who is capable of controlling the pace of the game. She plays up the road for Dakota Alliance Soccer Club and coach Brandon Barkus, where she has achieved a high level of success.”

Blake Manke | Defender | Glendora, Calif. | Glendora HS | Undecided

A four-year starter for Glendora High School, Manke earned first team accolades from Palomares League and San Gabriel Valley. She earned Defensive MVP honors for the Tartans where she has scored seven varsity goals from the back line. She also has seven assists to her credit over 63 career games with her senior campaign currently underway.

Coach Thomas’ take: “Blake is a true old-school defender. She is a hard tackler and battler in every way. She has picked up high-level experiences playing for Legends Soccer Club and the Fullerton Rangers. We are excited to have her join the USD family.”

Tiannah Moore | Forward | Lincoln, Neb. | Northeast HS | Kinesiology

With 43 goals to her credit, Moore is the record holder for most goals in a career at Lincoln Northeast High School with her senior season yet to come. She has earned all-Heartland Athletic Conference accolades along with setting the school record for goals in a season with 23.

Coach Thomas’ take: Tiannah is a dynamic attacker who comes to us from Gretna Soccer Club and coach Jose Vargas. She is two-footed and is capable of playing any position in our front line.”

Joana Zanin | Forward | Pierre, S.D. | T.F. Riggs HS | Elementary Education

A two-time state champion at T.F. Riggs High School, Zanin tallied 63 goals and 20 assists as a four-year starter. She earned First Team All-State accolades along with all-conference honors from the Eastern South Dakota Conference. As a team captain, Zanin led the Lady Govs to the 2016 and 2017 South Dakota State Championship. She also competes in track & field and dance.

Coach Thomas’ take: Joana is an exciting attacker who has a lot of soccer to her. Her ability to read the game allows her to get others involved, but she also has the ability to make an individual difference. She has done nothing but win during her high school career and we are eager to see those qualities on the field at USD.”

Thomas expects to add more signees in the coming days.