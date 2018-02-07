Coyotes Stay Perfect in Summit League

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–South Dakota sophomore guard Ciara Duffy scored 20 points for the second-straight game to pace the Coyotes in a 79-60 victory over Fort Wayne on Wednesday inside the Hilliard Gates Sports Center.

South Dakota (20-5, 11-0 Summit League) extends its winning streak to 14 games while Fort Wayne (4-19, 1-10) drops its seventh straight. The Coyotes remain atop the league standings with three wins on second place.

“Tonight was a game versus a team that was incredibly energized from tip-off and forced us to make adjustments on both ends of the court,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Once we picked up the pressure defensively and our movement improved, we were able to play much more efficiently and pick up a very good road victory.”

South Dakota women’s basketball reaches 20 wins for the fourth-straight season.

Duffy tallied 20-points on 7-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds.

Senior center Kate Liveringhouse and junior guard Allison Arens scored 12 points apiece. Liveringhouse reached double figures within the first four minutes of the game. Arens got hot at the end of the third quarter and scored 10 of her points in a seven-minute span. Arens dished out three assists, swatted a shot and had a pair of steals.

Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli and sophomore forward Taylor Frederick reached double digits as well. Trimboli tallied 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Frederick had 10 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting with four boards.

Fort Wayne was led by guard De’Jour Young’s 21 points and six rebounds. Kierstyn Repp and Hannah Albrecht also reached double-digits in scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Coyotes jumped out to a nine-point lead just over four minutes into the game at 14-5. Liveringhouse had scored 10 by that point to pace the Coyotes out of the gate.

A 3-point play by sophomore guard Madison McKeever extended the lead to 16 points four minutes into the second quarter with a score of 30-14. Duffy hit back-to-back threes at the end of the first half as USD took a 42-28 lead into the locker room.

The Coyotes scored 19 points-off turnovers in the game, slightly above their season average, with 10 in the second period.

USD led by as much as 23 points midway through the fourth quarter off a Trimboli 3-pointer. The Coyotes came away with their seventh-straight road victory with the 79-60 win.

South Dakota shot 54.4 percent (31-of-57) from the floor while Fort Wayne finished at 38.8 percent (19-of-49). The Coyotes outscored the Mastodons 42-14 in the paint.

The Coyotes return home to host Doane in nonconference action at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.