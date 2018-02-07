Dakota State Trojans Football Signings

Dakota State Trojans Football Signings
KDLT Sports
MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State University (S.D.) head football coach Josh Anderson is pleased to announce the first group of new Trojans with the signing of 35 student-athletes for the upcoming 2018 season.

 

Below is the list of football recruits that are committed to the Trojan Football, thus far.

 

High School Signees

Qi’sean Rust, CB – 6’1″ – 180 – Lehi High School, son of Randy and Qiana Rust of Lehi, Utah.; Coach: Ed Larson; Intended Major: Undecided
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/197817/5a25646bf326fa026405cab9

Jamus Brown, S/QB – 6’2″ – 160 – Oldham-Romona, son of Jeff and Shari Brown of Ramona, S.D.; Coach: Brady Clark; Intended Major: Business Management.
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/profile/8074550/jamus-brown

 

Ethan Cramer, DB – 6′ – 175 – Howard High School, son of Amy Cramer of Fedora, S.D.; Coach: Pat Ruml; Intended Major: Exercise Science.
Highlight link: http://dev-gamefilm.collegiatesportsdata.com/highlights/users/?id=8433da53-d311-48f8-b8ca-a4d05bd7626d

 

Aaron Bailey, LB – 6’1″ – 185 – Summit Academy, son of Dale and Janay Bailey of South Jordan, Utah; Coach: Matt Hines; Intended Major: Advertising.
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5586756/58f57d0442102e1bb0f5ff54

 

Levi McClanahan, LB – 5’9″ – 190 – Winner High School, son of Blake and Dawn McClanahan of Winner, S.D.; Coach: Dan Aaker; Intended Major: Computer Science.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6605502/5a2a2364578d9e1114829d88

 

Travis Rebstock, DE – 6’2″ – 200 – Redwood Valley, son of Bob and Lori Rebstock of Redwood Falls, Minn.; Coach: Matt Lundeen; Intended Major: Management.
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/profile/4208975/travis-rebstock

 

Chan Balo, DE – 6’1″ – 190 – Saux Rapids-Rice, son of Peter Odial and Mary Ojullo of Saint Cloud, Minn.; Coach: Phillip Klaphake; Intended Major: Special Education.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4192858/59fbfc4fa022f830782f9e4e

 

Walterius Jones, DL – 6′ – 305 – Lake Washington, son of Walter Jones of Kirkland, Wash.; Coach: Andrew Arena; Intended Major:
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/profile/3070958/walterius-jones

 

Marcus Metivier, DL – 6′ – 305 – Lennox, son of Mike and Ann Metivier of Worthing, S.D.; Coach: Matthew Luze; Intended Major: Pre-Law.
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/profile/4376764/marcus-metivier

 

Payton Lawson, DL/OL – 6’1″ – 260 – Des Moines Roosevelt, son of Chris and MeLissa Lawson of Des Moines, Iowa.; Coach: Erik Link; Intended Major: Computer Science.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4116615/583c2cc6c124d701a42a52b3

 

Brody Surrell, DL – 6’3″ – 225 – Vermillion, son of Curt and Stacie Surrell of Burbank, S.D.; Coach: Andy Homan; Intended Major: Business Marketing.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/3311775/59f9e6b56e8bad0aa8524ee8

 

Austin Durheim, DL – 5’10” – 235 – St. James, son of Matthew and Cynthia Durheim of St. James, Minn.; Coach: Jeff Whitney; Intended Major: Education.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6241995/5a1e21cb9680ca0e647fc1ba

 

Daniel Tonga, DL – 5’11” – 250 – Northwestern, son of Taniela Tonga of Northville, S.D.; Coach: Ben Buisker; Intended Major: Computer Science.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8909861/585aa321ff0d1a16bca3d669

 

Bailey Flemming, OL – 6′ – 275 – Mankato East, son of Joshua Flemming and Beth Knoll-Fleming of Mankato, Minn.; Coach: Eric Davis; Intended Major: Computer Gaming Design.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4061018/5a35e0ae5ca9521164ed8e51

 

Jackson Dark, OL – 6’2″ – 295 – Combs, son of Joshua Flemming and Beth Knoll-Fleming of Queen Creek, Ariz.; Coach: Travis Miller; Intended Major: Business or History.
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/profile/9468905/jackson-dark

 

Ethan Johanneson, OL – 6’4″ – 265 – Scotland, son of Jeff and April Johanneson of Kaylor, S.D.; Coach: Ryan Robb; Intended Major: Undecided.
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8155192/5a7527a423479f27503b0e2a

 

Dillon Holsapple, OL – 6’3″ – 300 – Omaha South, son of John and Tamara Holsapple of Omaha, Neb.; Coach: Ryan Robb; Intended Major: Undecided.
Highlight link:  http://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/5076002

 

Colten Shaw, OL – 6’1″ – 290 – Combs, son of Christopher and Brooke Shaw of Sun Tan Valley, Ariz.; Coach: Travis Miller; Intended Major: Sports Medicine or Physical Therapy
Highlight link:  https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6078523/59d94502bd6aed0bc8f1e7fd

 

Zach Rohrbach, OL – 5’11” – 280 – Aberdeen Central, son of Keith Rohrbach and Cristina Hieb of Aberdeen, S.D.; Coach: Mike Flakus; Intended Major: Business
Highlight link: http://www.hudl.hudl.com/profile/3962408/Zach-Rohrbach

 

Hayden Reynolds, QB – 5’11” – 175 – Summit Academy, son of Shane and Bonnie Reynolds of Riverton, Utah; Coach: Les Hamilton; Intended Major: Criminal Justice
Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4235994/5721dcf04df6124b702bb595

 

Josh Giles, QB – 5’10” – 160 – Madison, son of Chris and Karen Giles of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen; Intended Major: Undecided
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4406320/5a0b567019b03d12c81f8aed

 

Brenner Furlong, RB/LB – 5’11” – 185 – Soldotna, son of Jon and Shelli Furlong of Soldonta, Alaska; Coach: Galen Brantley; Intended Major: Criminal Justice
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/5476755/5a0d1fc61762060eb0c31974

 

Draven Olson, RB – 5’8″ – 165 – Okoboji, son of Tanya Branham and Brad Olson of Milford, Iowa; Coach: Jon Allen; Intended Major: Computer Science
Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4343876/draven-olson

 

Iman Legesse, RB – 5’6″ – 165 – O’Gorman, son of Miles and Lisa Beacom of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Shannon Poppinga; Intended Major: Business
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4593289/59f0a9a2dfd9660fbce9c617

 

Bodee Groos, RB – 5’11” – 175 – Colman, son of Jay and Maria Groos of Colman, S.D.; Coach: Chad WIlliamson; Intended Major: Exercise Science
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4593289/59f0a9a2dfd9660fbce9c617

 

Hunter Ryan, TE – 6’1″ – 200 – Sisseton, son William Ryan of Browns Valley, Minn.; Coach: Kasey Metz; Intended Major: Finance
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4593289/59f0a9a2dfd9660fbce9c617

 

Lumin Johnson, TE – 6′ – 190 – Como Park, son of Blair and Gena Johnson of St. Paul, Minn.; Coach: Kirby Scull; Intended Major: Digital Arts – Recording
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6547941/5a35d9705eec030a445da3ce

 

Parker Goblirsch, TE – 6’3″ – 220 – Beresford, son of Jim and Kim Goblirsch of Beresford, S.D.; Coach: Scott Ebert; Intended Major: Cyber Operations
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4400281/5a6abb9f6e8b7722ec15f43b

 

Cade Falor, TE – 6’2″ – 210 – Tri-Valley, son of Wade Falor and Tara Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Steve Bazata; Intended Major: Education
Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/3814250/video

 

Tyler Babcock, TE – 6′ – 205 – Wolsey-Wessington, son of Jim and Sherry Babcock of Wolsey, S.D.; Coach: Gordon Hooks; Intended Major: Finance
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4001377/5a1a113c8cd3fb02cc254fe6

 

Wyatt Minion, WR – 6’2″ – 185  – Windom, son of Roy and Amy Minion of Bingham Lake, Minn.; Coach: Robert Elwell; Intended Major: Business
Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4302465/wyatt-minion

 

Seth Baloun, WR – 6’1″ – 185  – Roosevelt, son of Shawn Baloun and Lynda Egge of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Kim Nelson; Intended Major: Exercise Science
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6019712/Seth-Baloun

 

Kade Groos, WR – 5’9″ – 155  – Colman, son of Rex and Lona Groos of Colman, S.D.; Coach: Chad Williamson; Intended Major: Turf Management
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6188454/kade-groos

 

Logan Somnis, WR – 5’10” – 185  – Worthington, son of Dennis and Stacie Miller of Worthington, Minn.; Coach: Gene Lais; Intended Major: Sports Medicine
Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6177817/59f8887819a6fa2470050a04

 

Connor Wilson, K/P – 6’3″ – 160  – Lincoln Southwest, son of Michael and Julie Wilson of Lincoln, Neb.; Coach: Andrew Sherman; Intended Major: Cyber Operations
Highlight link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=10&v=b8wRi5GpV4E

