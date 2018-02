Dossett Prepares her Gymnasts for Life

Dossett Prepares her Gymnasts for Life

MADISON, SD… The Madison Gymnasts go after their 5th straight State “A” title Friday in the team competition at Watertown. They already hold the national record with 16 straight state titles. But head coach Maridee Dosset, who was a gymnast when the dynasty began, says it’s not all about winning. She wants to prepare her athletes for life.