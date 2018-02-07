Driver Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some Sioux Falls residents now have $12,000 worth of damage to their home after a driver crashed into it late last night.

Police say driver Luke Patrick Hansen was driving on 53rd Street and Gallway Avenue while intoxicated. Hansen hit a parked vehicle and then hit a house. He drove through the garage door and hit the two cars parked inside the garage.

The residents woke up but were not injured.

“The driver was either passed out or not conscious I guess. The owner ended up kind of waking him up. He and another person kept him there until police arrived,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police charged Hansen with driving under the influence, careless driving, and no insurance. He had a preliminary breath test of .12.

Police estimated Hansen caused $12,000 total in damage between the house, garage, and two cars.