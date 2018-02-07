Jim Severson Announces Candidacy For Lincoln County Sheriff

The road to Lincoln County’s next Sheriff could soon be turning into a race.

Jim Severson, a longtime member of South Dakota law enforcement, announced his candidacy today. Severson’s background includes 22 years with the DCI and 14 years with the Department of Corrections.

He also served as a Sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln and Turner counties. Severson joins Steve Swenson, a 26-year member of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, in the bid to replace Dennis Johnson.

Johnson announced last month that he is retiring after two decades with the department.