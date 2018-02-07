Madison’s Janke Twins Will Play College FB at SDSU

MADISON, SD…Wednesday was a great day for SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier. He signed 11 players to National Letters of Intent and may have landed the top prize(s) in South Dakota when the Janke twins decided to stay close to home and become Jackrabbits. Jadon and Jaxon helped the Madison Bulldogs win 3 straight state football titles and when it came down making a college decision they wanted to stay together. It’s a combination that been almost unstoppable throughout their high school careers.