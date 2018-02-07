Matthew Sandusky Highlights Abuse Awareness Fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nearly 1 out of every 4 women and 1 out of 7 men fall victim to rape or domestic abuse. One Sioux Falls organization is looking to help people heal from the horrors they’ve experienced.

“Because what happened to us is not our fault, but unfortunately healing from it is 100% on us,” says Sandusky.

Matthew Sandusky is making it his mission to educate and influence as many people as he can regarding sexual abuse suffering. Sandusky was sexually abused as a kid for nearly 10 years by his adopted father, former Penn State assistant coach, Jerry Sandusky. He gave his testimony to nearly 500 people at The Compass Center’s 9th annual fundraiser. Sandusky focuses on children’s abuse. He says behavioral changes are red flags for parents.

“We know our children. It’s not just a child going through something like puberty or adolescents. We need to take time and look into that and investigate. It is our duty,” says Sandusky.

The healing process isn’t easy for Sandusky and local victims but with resources like The Compass Center it does ease the burden.

“The Compass Center is so beneficial. It is so needed and you are so lucky to have it in this city,” says Sandusky.

“The Compass Center has been just vital in my healing process. When you’re a domestic abuse survivor and you’re going through it it’s a flight or fight response all the time,” says Tara Powell.

The center provides free services to those in need. The fundraiser’s theme was the power of one, and Sandusky knows just important that is.

“You need to understand how much power that you have to make a difference and to make a change and how much it’s needed to make a difference in this community and across the world,” says Sandusky.

The Compass Center provides a 24/7 rape crisis line and even responds to sexual assault survivors who report to the ER. They also have an attorney on staff to help victims.