Mayor Huether Announces Top Ten Wins For 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This morning, February 7th, Mayor Mike Huether announced his top ten list of wins for the city of Sioux Falls in the year 2017. A couple of them on the list, made headlines in being controversial with the public.

Number five on this list was was Elmwood golf course and their grand re-opening, but what came with it, was Dakota golf being sold to Landscapes Unlimited. This decision came with a lot of public backlash in December of 2017.

Topping the list is the $50 million mixed-use parking ramp. The city could have built just a regular parking ramp, or lot, but they wanted more for downtown Sioux Falls. “That is not our style, cause you know why? It wasn’t dreaming big enough, it wasn’t maximizing the opportunity that we had”, Huether said.

Each city department had their list of wins for the year 2017. You can find each list, as well as Huether’s, at www.siouxfalls.org