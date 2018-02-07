Northern Wolves Football Recruits

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University head football coach, Tom Dosch, announced the signing of 33 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent today. The incoming student-athletes hail from eight different states and nine position groups.

“The 2018 Wolves football signing class is filled with a tremendous amount of athletic ability and success,” noted Dosch. “Multi-sport athletes and state champions highlight the newest members of the NSU Football family. We addressed program needs at every position, with the intention to add depth and competition throughout our roster.”

Jack Anderson (Harrisburg, S.D.), Preston Barr (Aberdeen, S.D.), Cameron Bartmann (Lennox, S.D.), Emmit Bohle (Selby, S.D.), Shawn Brodie (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Donte Bronson (Chicago, Ill.), Mitchell Butcher (Moline, Ill.), Keisean Deehr (Garretson, S.D.), Payton Eue (Champlin, Minn.), Tucker Fauth (Eureka, S.D.), Mason Flakus (Aberdeen, S.D.), Ethan Gilbert (Lennox, S.D.), Jordan Graper (Rapid City, S.D.), Clayton Grueneich (Ellendale, N.D.), Lane Hanson (Adrian, N.D.), Jaxson Harward (Lehi, Utah), Carson Haugrud (Pelican Rapids, Minn.), Tayon Hawkins (Britton, S.D.), Hunter Hilton (Aberdeen, S.D.), Jacob Howard (Onida, S.D.), Dillon Jensen (Brookings, S.D.), Donald Jurek (Willmar, Minn.), Riley Kaul (Aberdeen, S.D.), Dakota Larson (Spring Creek, Nev.), Sam Loos (Harrisburg, S.D.), Jack Meyers (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Jake Oliphant (Spring Creek, Nev.), Carson Schroeder (Green Bay, Wis.), Tyler Schwartz (Volga, S.D.), Max Sonne (Watertown, S.D.), Collin Stoebner (Aberdeen, S.D.), Max Tibbetts (Sioux Falls, S.D.), and Jacob Williams (Elk Grove, Calif.) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2018.

Dosch continued, “We have led the NSIC in All-Academic selections for six consecutive seasons, and we look to continue that trend as nearly sixty percent of these student-athletes received academic, as well as football scholarships to NSU. We remain committed to recruiting our immediate area first and foremost, with nearly two-thirds of our signees from South Dakota. In addition, we continue to recruit the region and beyond searching for student-athletes that will continue to elevate our program, both on and off the field. It is a transformational time at here at Northern State and a great time to be a Wolf. These young men and their families are excellent additions to the Wolves football family.”

