Northwestern Red Raider Football Recruits
KDLT Sports
ORANGE CITY, IA…Northwestern College head football coach Matt McCarty announced the commitments from 31 high school standouts on National Signing Day.

The talented group of recruits will join a Northwestern team that is coming off a 10-2 season and ended the season ranked eighth in the final NAIA Coaches’ poll.

“We are extremely excited to have so many talented players joining an already special group of returners in the fall,” commented McCarty. “We were a young team this past fall, and sometimes recruits are scared of competition, but this group wants to compete right away and push Northwestern Football to new heights.”

“As we planned for this recruiting class, we set a goal of 25 signees by signing day,” Mccarty added.  “We exceeded our goal, and will continue to add young men and finish with a class around 40.”

The recruiting class currently has 17 athletes from Iowa, something that McCarty sees as crucial for future success. “Our staff values the quality coaching found at area high schools and we feel that local recruits will always be the foundation for our teams.”  In addition to local athletes, the Red Raiders have signed recruits from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Idaho, and California.

This year’s recruiting class includes (so far):

  • Noah Ante, 6-1, 215, Defensive Lineman  Gilbert H.S.   Story City, Iowa    HUDL Highlights
  • Bobby Blizzard, 5-9. 195, Offensive/Defensive Lineman  Archie H.S.  Archie, Mo.   HUDL Highlights
  • Kendrick Brasby, 5-11, 170  Wide Receiver, Bishop Kelly H.S.Meridian, Idaho   HUDL Highlights
  • Zach DeSmet, 6-3, 240  Defensive End, West Lyon H.S. Larchwood, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Daniel Donovan, 5-11, 182, Linebacker  Western Christian H.S.   Sanborn, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Frederick Douglas, 5-8, 170  Running Back  Lourdes H.S.  Rochester, Minn.   HUDL Highlights
  • Nick Evans, 6-0, 205  Linebacker  Maysville H.S.  Stewartsville, Mo.  HUDL Highlights
  • Joel Fleming, 5-11, 195  Linebacker Sturgis Brown Rapid City, S.D.  HUDL Highlights
  • Blake Fryer, 6-1, 185  Quarterback  Van Meter H.S.  Waukee, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Jared Gerdes, 6-2, 270  Offensive Lineman  Basha H.S. Chandler, Ariz.  HUDL Highlights
  • Brady Griffin, 6-2, 240, Offensive Lineman  Exira EHK H.S.  Exira, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Nathan Herrera, 6-1, 265  Offensive Lineman  Omaha Burke H.S.  Omaha, Neb.  HUDL Highlights
  • Conner Huss, 6-1, 195 Linebacker  MOC-Floyd Valley H.S.  Orange City, Iowa   HUDL Highlights
  • Jaymin Jensen, 5-11, 205  Defensive Back  Wabasha-Kellogg H.S.  Kellogg, Minn.  HUDL Highlights
  • T.J. Jones  6-3, 280  Defensive Line  South Central-Calhoun H.S. Manson, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Justin Kenny  6-0, 180  Running Back/Wide Receiver   Lutheran H.S.  Parker, Colo.  HUDL Highlights
  • Isaiah Kottich  5-9, 215  Linebacker Seward H.S.  Seward, Neb.  HUDL Highlights
  • Jaden Langenfeld   Linebacker   Denison H.S.   Denison, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Gio Maffei  5-8, 180  Quarterback Kennedy H.S.   Sylmar, Calif.   HUDL Highlights
  • Cade Moser  6-3, 165  Wide Receiver  Rock Valley H.S.   Rock Valley, Iowa   HUDL Highlights
  • Tanner Oleson  5-11, 200  Linebacker   West Lyon H.S.  Larchwood, Iowa   HUDL Highlights
  • Garrett Packer  5-10, 200  Running Back   Colo-Nesco H.S. Zearing, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Mitchell Rentschler  6-1, 195  Linebacker  West Lyon H.S.  Larchwood, Iowa   HUDL Highlights
  • Jerrod Searcey  5-10, 165  Defensive Back  East H.S.  Lincoln, Neb.   HUDL Highlights
  • Leonardo Silveira  5-9, 190  Running Back   Waco H.S.  Waco, Neb.  HUDL Highlights
  • Dylan Snyders  5-10, 170  Wide Receiver  West Lyon H.S. Inwood, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Franklin Thurlow 5-10, 170  Defensive Back Coronado H.S. Colorado Springs, Colo.  HUDL Highlights
  • Noah Van’t Hof  6-0, 185 Safety   West Lyon H.S.  Alvord, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Marcus Wallace  5-11, 275  Defensive Line  Monona Grove H.S.   Cottage Grove, Wis.  HUDL Highlights
  • Tyler Zeimen  5-10, 180, Running Back  Washington H.S.  Cherokee, Iowa  HUDL Highlights
  • Brendan Zeutenhorst  6-6, 215 Tight End/Def. End  Sioux Center H.S. Sioux Center, Iowa  HUDL Highlights

