Northwestern Red Raider Football Recruits
Northwestern Red Raider Football Recruits
ORANGE CITY, IA…Northwestern College head football coach Matt McCarty announced the commitments from 31 high school standouts on National Signing Day.
The talented group of recruits will join a Northwestern team that is coming off a 10-2 season and ended the season ranked eighth in the final NAIA Coaches’ poll.
“We are extremely excited to have so many talented players joining an already special group of returners in the fall,” commented McCarty. “We were a young team this past fall, and sometimes recruits are scared of competition, but this group wants to compete right away and push Northwestern Football to new heights.”
“As we planned for this recruiting class, we set a goal of 25 signees by signing day,” Mccarty added. “We exceeded our goal, and will continue to add young men and finish with a class around 40.”
The recruiting class currently has 17 athletes from Iowa, something that McCarty sees as crucial for future success. “Our staff values the quality coaching found at area high schools and we feel that local recruits will always be the foundation for our teams.” In addition to local athletes, the Red Raiders have signed recruits from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Idaho, and California.
This year’s recruiting class includes (so far):
- Noah Ante, 6-1, 215, Defensive Lineman Gilbert H.S. Story City, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Bobby Blizzard, 5-9. 195, Offensive/Defensive Lineman Archie H.S. Archie, Mo. HUDL Highlights
- Kendrick Brasby, 5-11, 170 Wide Receiver, Bishop Kelly H.S.Meridian, Idaho HUDL Highlights
- Zach DeSmet, 6-3, 240 Defensive End, West Lyon H.S. Larchwood, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Daniel Donovan, 5-11, 182, Linebacker Western Christian H.S. Sanborn, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Frederick Douglas, 5-8, 170 Running Back Lourdes H.S. Rochester, Minn. HUDL Highlights
- Nick Evans, 6-0, 205 Linebacker Maysville H.S. Stewartsville, Mo. HUDL Highlights
- Joel Fleming, 5-11, 195 Linebacker Sturgis Brown Rapid City, S.D. HUDL Highlights
- Blake Fryer, 6-1, 185 Quarterback Van Meter H.S. Waukee, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Jared Gerdes, 6-2, 270 Offensive Lineman Basha H.S. Chandler, Ariz. HUDL Highlights
- Brady Griffin, 6-2, 240, Offensive Lineman Exira EHK H.S. Exira, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Nathan Herrera, 6-1, 265 Offensive Lineman Omaha Burke H.S. Omaha, Neb. HUDL Highlights
- Conner Huss, 6-1, 195 Linebacker MOC-Floyd Valley H.S. Orange City, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Jaymin Jensen, 5-11, 205 Defensive Back Wabasha-Kellogg H.S. Kellogg, Minn. HUDL Highlights
- T.J. Jones 6-3, 280 Defensive Line South Central-Calhoun H.S. Manson, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Justin Kenny 6-0, 180 Running Back/Wide Receiver Lutheran H.S. Parker, Colo. HUDL Highlights
- Isaiah Kottich 5-9, 215 Linebacker Seward H.S. Seward, Neb. HUDL Highlights
- Jaden Langenfeld Linebacker Denison H.S. Denison, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Gio Maffei 5-8, 180 Quarterback Kennedy H.S. Sylmar, Calif. HUDL Highlights
- Cade Moser 6-3, 165 Wide Receiver Rock Valley H.S. Rock Valley, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Tanner Oleson 5-11, 200 Linebacker West Lyon H.S. Larchwood, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Garrett Packer 5-10, 200 Running Back Colo-Nesco H.S. Zearing, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Mitchell Rentschler 6-1, 195 Linebacker West Lyon H.S. Larchwood, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Jerrod Searcey 5-10, 165 Defensive Back East H.S. Lincoln, Neb. HUDL Highlights
- Leonardo Silveira 5-9, 190 Running Back Waco H.S. Waco, Neb. HUDL Highlights
- Dylan Snyders 5-10, 170 Wide Receiver West Lyon H.S. Inwood, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Franklin Thurlow 5-10, 170 Defensive Back Coronado H.S. Colorado Springs, Colo. HUDL Highlights
- Noah Van’t Hof 6-0, 185 Safety West Lyon H.S. Alvord, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Marcus Wallace 5-11, 275 Defensive Line Monona Grove H.S. Cottage Grove, Wis. HUDL Highlights
- Tyler Zeimen 5-10, 180, Running Back Washington H.S. Cherokee, Iowa HUDL Highlights
- Brendan Zeutenhorst 6-6, 215 Tight End/Def. End Sioux Center H.S. Sioux Center, Iowa HUDL Highlights