Northwestern Red Raider Football Recruits

ORANGE CITY, IA…Northwestern College head football coach Matt McCarty announced the commitments from 31 high school standouts on National Signing Day.

The talented group of recruits will join a Northwestern team that is coming off a 10-2 season and ended the season ranked eighth in the final NAIA Coaches’ poll.

“We are extremely excited to have so many talented players joining an already special group of returners in the fall,” commented McCarty. “We were a young team this past fall, and sometimes recruits are scared of competition, but this group wants to compete right away and push Northwestern Football to new heights.”

“As we planned for this recruiting class, we set a goal of 25 signees by signing day,” Mccarty added. “We exceeded our goal, and will continue to add young men and finish with a class around 40.”

The recruiting class currently has 17 athletes from Iowa, something that McCarty sees as crucial for future success. “Our staff values the quality coaching found at area high schools and we feel that local recruits will always be the foundation for our teams.” In addition to local athletes, the Red Raiders have signed recruits from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Idaho, and California.

This year’s recruiting class includes (so far):