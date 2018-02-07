SDSU Jackrabbit Football Recruits

SDSU Jackrabbit Football Recruits

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State University head coach John Stiegelmeier announced Wednesday the commitments from 10 high school standouts and one junior college transfer, culminating the 2018 football recruiting class. The 11 new commitments join 21 others who signed during December’s inaugural early signing period.

“We are excited that the second phase of recruiting has ended. We feel tremendous about our new additions, and look forward to their arrival on campus,” Stiegelmeier said. “Our assistant coaches did a great job filling in the needs we had after the initial signing date. We have talked to this class about being a big part of the next step we need to take as a program. We can tell that they are all in, and we can’t wait to see the progress and contributions these student-athletes make to the vision of our program.”

The newest members of the recruiting class includes:

Matthew Borowicz, 6-4, 255, defensive tackle, Lakeville, Minnesota;

Zach Collins, 6-3, 295, offensive lineman, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota;

Josh Fenske, 6-3, 195, linebacker, New Hampton, Iowa;

Jadon Janke, 6-3, 190, wide receiver, Madison;

Jaxon Janke, 6-2, 195, wide receiver, Madison;

Alexander “A.J.” Johnson, 6-0, 215, linebacker, Omaha, Nebraska;

Myles Johnson, 6-2, 180, punter/kicker, Plymouth, Minnesota;

Jefferson Lee, 5-9, 190, running back, Marshall, Minnesota;

Kinser Madison, 6-2, 205, linebacker, Higginsville, Missouri;

Michael Morgan, 6-3, 210, fullback, New Lenox, Illinois;

Alex Parrella, 6-3, 225, defensive end, Lincoln, Nebraska (transfer from Iowa Western CC)

MATTHEW BOROWICZ

Borowicz earned first-team South Metro all-district honors and was selected to play in the Minnesota prep all-star game following a strong senior season at Lakeville South High School in which he racked up 39 total tackles. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.

ZACH COLLINS

Collins was a highly decorated offensive lineman at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota, earning first-team all-state recognition from the Associated Press as a senior and second-team accolades as a junior. He also was selected twice to the KARE 11-TV All-Metro First Team and was named the West Metro-North District Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. Collins plans to major in business.

JOSH FENSKE

Fenske has been a three-sport standout at New Hampton High School, earning first-team all-state honors two times in football while also excelling in baseball and track and field. During his senior season in football, Fenske totaled 94 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also was honored in 2017 as a second-team all-state selection in baseball and competed at the state track and field meet in the 100-meter dash, sprint medley relay and long jump. A three-time academic all-district selection, Fenske intends to major in chemistry education.

JADON JANKE and JAXON JANKE

Twin brothers Jadon and Jaxon Janke helped lead Madison High School to three consecutive (2015-17) state Class 11A football titles. The duo were named co-captains of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 squad this past fall.

Jadon Janke rushed for 1,343 yards and scored 29 touchdowns during his senior season, but is expected to move to wide receiver at the collegiate level. A two-time all-state selection, he also registered 86 tackles as a linebacker on defense.

Jaxon Janke was selected as the 2017 11A Player of the Year after putting up big numbers on both sides of the ball. He caught 58 passes for 1,310 yards and 24 touchdowns as a wide receiver, adding four interceptions and 69 tackles at safety. The career totals for the three-time all-conference pick included 112 catches for 2,527 yards with 43 touchdowns.

A.J. JOHNSON

A.J. Johnson excelled on the defensive side of the ball at Millard West High School, earning all-state and Super State honors from both the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. A two-time all-Metro honoree, including being named a co-captain as a senior, Johnson registered 98 total tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss, and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in 2017. A recipient of a number of academic awards, he intends to major in mechanical engineering.

MYLES JOHNSON

Myles Johnson earned honorable mention all-state honors for Wayzata High School in 2017 after averaging nearly 43 yards per punt attempt. He also handled the kicking duties for two seasons. Johnson also plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

JEFFERSON LEE

Lee racked up 5,111 rushing yards and became only the second player in Minnesota high school history to score 100 career touchdowns during a prolific prep career at Marshall High School. A three-time all-conference and all-district selection, he was named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team and was nominated for the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year Award after rushing for 1,706 yards with 34 touchdowns as a senior. Lee recorded career highs of 1,868 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns his junior season, following a sophomore campaign in which he ran for 1,471 yards with 32 scores, averaging more than 10 yards per carry both those campaigns. He plans to major in biology.

KINSER MADISON

Madison put up prolific numbers on both sides of the ball at Lafayette County C1 High School. Defensively, he was credited with 104 tackles and five interceptions during his senior season. As a dual-threat quarterback, Madison racked up 2,562 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air, while tallying 1,560 rushing yards and 22 scores on the ground for a squad that finished as state runner-up. He earned all-conference honors three times as a quarterback, was a first-team all-district selection as both a quarterback and defensive back, and garnered unanimous all-state recognition as a signal-caller his senior season. A three-time academic all-state honoree, Madison plans to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

MICHAEL MORGAN

Morgan garnered first-team all-state honors, along with all-conference and all-area recognition after rushing for 1,200 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns his senior season at Lincoln-Way Central High School. An honor roll student, he intends to major in engineering.

ALEX PARRELLA

Parrella spent the 2017 season at Iowa Western Community College, where he saw action in five games and recorded four tackles, including a half-sack. Parella, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, graduated from Marquette Senior High School (Mich.) in 2016 before enrolling at Iowa Western. Parrella’s father, John, played collegiately at Nebraska and later spent 12 years in the National Football League with the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

South Dakota State finished the 2017 season with a school-record 11 wins against three losses. The Jackrabbits made their sixth consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and reached the semifinal round for the first time in program history. SDSU is scheduled to kick off the 2018 season Sept. 1 at Iowa State.