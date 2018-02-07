Sioux Falls Teen Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter; Judge Mulling Plea Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges stemming from a drug deal turned deadly last year.

Alex Lingor changed his plea today, he also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and distribution of marijuana to a minor. The judge has not decided whether to accept the plea deal, but the guilty plea does mean Lingor is being tried as an adult.

Lingor was originally charged with murder in the February 2017 death of Kareem Cisse.

Authorities say the drug deal gone wrong ended with Lingor running another car off the road, killing Cisse.