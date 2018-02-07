Southwest Minnesota State Football Recruits

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State University head football coach Cory Sauter announced today the signing of 31 high school and four transfer student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and football careers at SMSU. Today’s announcement came on the first day student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent.

Today’s list of signees includes student-athletes from six different states including Minnesota (16), Wisconsin (8), California (5), Illinois (3), Iowa (2) and South Dakota (1).

The list of signees includes seven wide receivers, six offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, five linebackers, five defensive backs, three running back, two athletes, one tight end and one quarterback.

“The 2018 SMSU football recruiting class is one that will have an opportunity to make a large impact for years to come,” Sauter said. “These 35 student-athletes are excited about the grind and challenge of college football. Discipline, attitude, work ethic, and commitment are some of the traits that these young men bring to our program. They are hungry to join their fellow teammates and push to become one of the top teams in our competitive conference. I certainly would like to thank our staff for their huge role in assembling this special group of young men. We are very eager to get these student-athletes on campus and make a huge impact at our university and community.”

Southwest Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school located in Marshall and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. SMSU concluded the 2017 season with a record of 2-9.

SMSU is scheduled to begin spring practice on March 21 and will open the 2018 season tentatively on either Thursday, Aug. 30, or Saturday, Sept. 1, at Minnesota State University.

2018 SMSU National Letter of Intent Signees

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (High School / Previous College)

Cole Adamson, OL, 6-3, 288, St. Paul, Minn. (Tartan HS/Mesabi Range College)

Myles Anderson, DB, 5-10, 170, Milwaukee, Wis. (Golda Meir School)

Richard Ayers, DL, 6-1, 255, Sacramento, Calif. (Laguna Creek HS / Butte College)

Michael Bailey, DB, 6-2, 195, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Park Center HS)

Cade Bianchi, WR, 5-6, 160, Rock Falls, Ill. (Newman Central Catholic HS)

Dorrell Bratton, DB, 5-11, 195, St. Paul, Minn. (St. Croix Lutheran HS)

Onte Burns, DB, 5-11, 185, Plymouth, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

Jaylen Carter, RB, 5-11, 205, Germantown, Wis. (Germantown HS)

Tony Cokley, DL, 6-3, 240, St. Paul, Minn. (St. Paul Highland Park HS)

Jalen Coleman, WR, 6-2, 177, Bloomington, Ill. (Normal Community HS)

Arthur Cox, RB/Return, 5-6, 160, Dixon, Ill. (Dixon HS)

Devin Cunningham, OL, 6-4, 300, Milwaukee, Wis. (St. Thomas More HS)

Jalen Cross, DL, 6-1, 283, Milwaukee, Wis. (Greenfield HS)

Tanner Epple, Athlete, 5-11, 190, Grimes, Iowa (Dallas Center-Grimes HS)

Adam Fiebing, TE, 6-4, 230, Sandstone, Minn. (East Central HS)

Landon Freeman, WR, 5-10, 170, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Tri-Valley HS)

Devontae Hatcher, OL, 6-3, 290, Stillwater, Minn. (Stillwater HS)

Parker Haveles, WR, 6-2, 165, Chino Hills, Calif. (Glendora HS)

Jake Hawkins, LB, 6-3, 215, Waconia, Minn. (Waconia HS)

Nathan Hill, LB, 5-10, 205, Plymouth, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

Cam Irvin, DL, 6-1, 265, North Branch, Minn. (North Branch HS)

Isaac Joseph, QB, 6-2, 192, Carson, Calif. (Valley Christian HS)

Joey Kammeyer, OL 6-2, 265, West St. Paul, Minn. (Henry Sibly HS)

Calvin Knapp, LB/DL, 6-4, 230, Jackson, Wis. (Germantown HS)

Elijah Loscheider, Athlete, 5-8, 193, St. Paul, Minn. (St. Paul Harding HS)

Codie Meinen, RB, 5-9, 200, Chippewa Falls, Wis. (Chippewa Falls HS)

Chance Nelson, WR, 5-11, 175, Corning, Calif. (Corning HS / College of the Siskiyous)

Dominique Nelson, OL, 6-1, 300, Los Angeles, Calif. (Polytechnic HS / East Los Angeles College)

Logan Nicholson, WR, 6-2, 185, Haverhill, Iowa (East Marshall HS)

Evan Oetter, LB, 6-2, 190, Chaska, Minn. (Chaska HS)

Dustin Pampel, LB, 6-1, 215, Johnson Creek, Wis. (Lakeside Lutheran HS)

Stone Thompson, DB, 5-10, 165, Milwaukee, Wis. (Riverside University HS)

Dom Villa, OL, 6-2, 275, Blaine, Minn. (Blaine HS)

Reed Wischnack, DL/LB, 6-3, 205, Norwood Young America, Minn. (Central HS)

Charles Wylie, WR, 6-0, 185, Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Brooklyn Center HS)

MINNESOTA

Cole Adamson, OL, 6-3, 288, St. Paul, Minn. (Tartan HS/Mesabi Range College)

Transfer from Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minnesota … played two seasons for coach Tom Inforzato … member of team that played in MCAC championship game and won seven games … played in the Red Grange Bowl … 2015 graduate of Tartan HS … also played basketball.

Michael Bailey, DB, 6-2, 195, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Park Center HS)

Prepped at Park Center HS for coach Paul Strong … team captain was ranked among the Top 75 in Minnesota by Northstar Football News before suffering season ending injury midseason.

Dorrell Bratton, DB, 5-11, 195, St. Paul, Minn. (St. Croix Lutheran HS)

Prepped at St. Croix Lutheran HS for coach Carl Lemke … named all-district … recorded two interceptions and 60 tackles … finished with 10 tackles for loss … rushed for 500 yards and four touchdowns … also letter winner in basketball.

Onte Burns, DB, 5-11, 185, Plymouth, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

Prepped at Robbinsdale Cooper HS for coach Willie Howard … named district MVP … recorded 136 tackles, including 10 for loss … also registered six interceptions … played in Minnesota All-Star game … named to KARE 11 all-state team.

Tony Cokley, DL, 6-3, 240, St. Paul, Minn. (St. Paul Highland Park HS)

Prepped at St. Paul Highland Park HS for coach Dave Zeitchick … two-time all-conference honoree … named conference Defensive Lineman of the Year … three-year starter … four-year letter winner in football and wrestling … recorded eight sacks and 59 tackles during senior season … also competes in track.

Adam Fiebing, TE, 6-4, 230, Sandstone, Minn. (East Central HS)

Prepped at East Central HS for coach Darrin Kvam … three-time all-district honoree … four-year letter winner … finished with 16 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … closed career with 111 tackles, including 16 for loss … all-conference honoree in track & field.

Devontae Hatcher, OL, 6-3, 290, Stillwater, Minn. (Stillwater HS)

Prepped at Stillwater HS for coach Beau LaBore … named all-conference as a senior … played in state all-star game … named honorable mention all-conference as a junior … also in basketball.

Jake Hawkins, LB, 6-3, 215, Waconia, Minn. (Waconia HS)

Prepped at Waconia HS for coach Corey Shea … two-time all-district honoree … three-year letter winner … team MVP … recorded 111 tackles with seven for loss … also had 10 receptions for 130 yards and four touchdowns … team captain in both football and wrestling … all-conference honoree in wrestling.

Nathan Hill, LB, 5-10, 205, Plymouth, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

Prepped at Robbinsdale Cooper HS for coach Willie Howard … two-time all-metro defensive team … named conference defensive MVP … forced six fumbles … also letter winner in basketball.

Cam Irvin, DL, 6-1, 265, North Branch, Minn. (North Branch HS)

Prepped at North Branch HS for coach Sam Ferraro … team captain … named all-section … three-year starter.

Joey Kammeyer, OL 6-2, 265, West St. Paul, Minn. (Henry Sibly HS)

Prepped at Henry Sibley HS for coach Tom Orth … two-time all-conference honoree … two-year captain … played in Minnesota All-Star game … letter winner in track & field.

Elijah Loscheider, Athlete, 5-8, 193, St. Paul, Minn. (St. Paul Harding HS)

Prepped at St. Paul Harding HS for coach Michael Houston … named all-conference and all-district … rushed 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior … also had 50 tackles with eight sacks … finished career with over 2,000 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns … letter winner in track & field.

Evan Oetter, LB, 6-2, 190, Chaska, Minn. (Chaska HS)

Prepped at Chaska HS for coach Bryan Dahl … two-time all-district honoree … finished with 53 tackles and two sacks as a senior … recorded 66 tackles with three interceptions as a junior … three-year letter winner … team captain in both football and track & field.

Dom Villa, OL, 6-2, 275, Blaine, Minn. (Blaine HS)

Prepped at Blaine HS for coach Thomas Develice … team captain … two-year letter winner.

Reed Wischnack, DL/LB, 6-3, 205, Norwood Young America, Minn. (Central HS)

Prepped at Central HS for coach Gary Kosek … two-time all-district honoree … played both offense and defense … recorded 66 tackles with seven for loss and five sacks during senior season … four-year letter winner … member of two state tournament teams … letter winner in baseball, basketball and trapshooting.

Charles Wylie, WR, 6-0, 185, Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Brooklyn Center HS)

Prepped at Brooklyn Center HS for coach John Licciardi … named all-conference … all-metro … caught 42 passes for 75 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior … finished career with 121 receptions for 2,456 yards and 25 touchdowns.

WISCONSIN

Myles Anderson, DB, 5-10, 170, Milwaukee, Wis. (Golda Meir School)

Prepped at Golda Meir School for coach Pat Wagner … named all-conference and all-region.

Jaylen Carter, RB, 5-11, 205, Germantown, Wis. (Germantown HS)

Prepped at Germantown HS for coach Jake Davis … first team all-conference honoree … honorable mention all-state … rushed for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns … ranked second in the conference in both rushing yards and touchdowns … also in basketball and track & field.

Devin Cunningham, OL, 6-4, 300, Milwaukee, Wis. (St. Thomas More HS)

Prepped at St. Thomas More HS for coach Chris Roggerman and James Litscher … four-year letter winner … named second team all-conference as an offensive lineman and honorable mention on the defensive line … three-year starter on both sides of the ball … team captain … team MVP as a senior … also in basketball and track & field.

Jalen Cross, DL, 6-1, 283, Milwaukee, Wis. (Greenfield HS)

Prepped at Greenfield HS for coach Keith Ringleburg … named first team all-conference as a senior … led the conference in sacks during junior season.

Calvin Knapp, LB/DL, 6-4, 230, Jackson, Wis. (Germantown HS)

Prepped at Germantown HS for coach Jake Davis … team captain … led conference with 8.5 sacks … named second team all-conference … state qualifier in track & field.

Codie Meinen, RB, 5-9, 200, Chippewa Falls, Wis. (Chippewa Falls HS)

Prepped at Chippewa Falls HS for coach Chuck Rayovick … named first team all-conference and all-region … rushed for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … scored 10 touchdowns and recorded a conference high 1,047 yards rushing during junior season … state finalist in track.

Dustin Pampel, LB, 6-1, 215, Johnson Creek, Wis. (Lakeside Lutheran HS)

Prepped at Lakeside Lutheran HS for coach Paul Bauer … second team all-conference … two-year letter winner … finished with 38 tackles, including 11 for loss as a senior … recovered four fumbles and also scored two defensive touchdowns … closed career with 75 tackles in two seasons … letter winner in baseball.

Stone Thompson, DB, 5-10, 165, Milwaukee, Wis. (Riverside University HS)

Prepped at Riverside University HS … recorded 35 tackles with one interception … all-conference honoree in track.

CALIFORNIA

Richard Ayers, DL, 6-1, 255, Sacramento, Calif. (Laguna Creek HS / Butte College)

Transfer from Butte College in Oroville, California … played two seasons for coach Rob Snelling … named team most outstanding defensive lineman … 2015 graduate of Laguna Creek HS … played for coach Dave Morton … named second team all-metro recording 55 tackles and seven sacks.

Parker Haveles, WR, 6-2, 165, Chino Hills, Calif. (Glendora HS)

Prepped at Glendora HS for coach Lewellan … named all-conference … two-year letter winner … finished senior season with eight touchdowns in 12 games … also letter winner in basketball.

Isaac Joseph, QB, 6-2, 192, Carson, Calif. (Valley Christian HS)

Prepped at Valley Christian HS for coach Woody Grayson … two-time all-conference selection … two-time all-city honoree … conference offensive MVP … combined for 2,226 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior … finished career with 4,699 total yards and 54 touchdowns.

Chance Nelson, WR, 5-11, 175, Corning, Calif. (Corning HS / College of the Siskiyous)

Transfer from College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California … two-time all-conference honoree finished with 31 receptions for a team-high 415 yards and four touchdowns in 2017 … also named all-purpose first team all-state … 2015 graduate of Corning HS … two-time all-conference … played in Lions All-Star game.

Dominique Nelson, OL, 6-1, 300, Los Angeles, Calif. (Polytechnic HS / East Los Angeles College)

Transfer from East Los Angeles College … played two seasons for coach Bobby Godinez … helped lead team to seven victories in 2017 starting 10 games … 2013 graduate of Polytechnic HS.

ILLINOIS

Cade Bianchi, WR, 5-6, 160, Rock Falls, Ill. (Newman Central Catholic HS)

Prepped at Newman Central Catholic HS for coach Mike Papoccia … team captain … honorable mention all-conference … honorable mention all-area … letter winner in both wrestling and track & field.

Jalen Coleman, WR, 6-2, 177, Bloomington, Ill. (Normal Community HS)

Prepped at Normal Community HS for coach Wes Temples … first team all-conference … also named second team all-conference as a punter … recorded 15 touchdowns and finished with 1,436 combined receiving and rushing yards.

Arthur Cox, RB/Return, 5-6, 160, Dixon, Ill. (Dixon HS)

Prepped at Dixon HS for coach Dave Smith … three-time all-conference selection … honorable mention all-state … rushed for 2,115 yards during senior season … finished with more than 5,000 all-purpose yards in career … state qualifier and place-winner in track.

IOWA

Tanner Epple, Athlete, 5-11, 190, Grimes, Iowa (Dallas Center-Grimes HS)

Prepped at Dallas Center-Grimes HS for coach Scott Hietland … selected first team all-district … third team all-state honoree … finished second in team history in rushing touchdowns … rushed for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns during senior season … also in basketball and track & field … state qualifier in track.

Logan Nicholson, WR, 6-2, 185, Haverhill, Iowa (East Marshall HS)

Prepped at East Marshall HS for coach Matt Bandstra … first team all-state … caught 10 touchdowns and finished with 896 yards receiving as a senior … two-time academic all-district … four-year letter winner … letter winner in basketball and track & field.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Landon Freeman, WR, 5-10, 170, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Tri-Valley HS)

Prepped at Tri-Valley HS for coach Steve Bazata … two-time all-conference … two-time all-state … twice named Elite 45 … three-year starter on both offense and defense … rushed for 851 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … also caught 30 passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns … finished career with 3,884 total yards and 38 touchdowns … letter winner in track & field.