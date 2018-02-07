Thompson Adds 7 to SDSU Women’s Soccer program

Thompson Adds 7 to SDSU Women's Soccer program

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State women’s soccer head coach Brock Thompson announced the addition of seven incoming freshmen as part of Wednesday’s 2018 National Signing Day.

The newest Jackrabbits are Rachel Preston (Lakeville, Minnesota), Cecilia Limongi (Elkhorn, Nebraska), MaKayla Griffin (Kasson, Minnesota), Sunniva Dunagan (St. Paul, Minnesota), Hailee Fischer (Hartford, South Dakota), Abigail Kastens (Lincoln, Nebraska) and Karlee Manding (Waipahu, Hawaii).

“Today is an exciting day for Jackrabbit soccer,” Thompson said. “We welcome seven new family members who will not only address our needs on the field, but will contribute wonderful things to our culture over the next 4-5 years.”

Sunniva Dunagan Midfielder 5-9 St. Paul, Minn. Central HS

Born Sept. 2, 1999 … daughter of Patrick and Jane Dunagan … major is undecided … played club soccer with Minneapolis United.

All-time leader in goals (63) and assists (38) at Central High School

Three-time All-State (2015-17)

2017 Star Tribune All-Metro First Team and Pioneer Press East Metro Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Four-time All-Conference First Team (2014-17)

Three-time Conference Player of the Year (2015-17)

National Honors Society

Hailee Fischer Goalkeeper 5-9 Hartford, S.D. West Central HS

Born April 4, 2000 … daughter of Jon and Anna Fischer … plans to major in education … played club soccer with Dakota Alliance.

As a senior posted 11 shutouts, allowed just three goals and held a 94.2 save percentage

Four-time All-State pick: First Team (2015-17) and Second Team (2014)

High School Class A Soccer Rookie of the Year (2013) and Soccer605 Elite Eleven pick (2014-15)

Two-time Argus Leader Player of the Year nominee (2016-17)

Three-time Class A State Champions (2013, 16-17)

Four-year Academic A Honor Roll and National Honors Society member

MaKayla Griffin Midfielder 5-7 Kasson, Minn. Kasson-Mantorville HS

Born Dec. 15, 1999 … daughter of Dawn and Doug Griffin … plans to major in elementary education … played club soccer with Rochester Youth Soccer Association.

55 career goals and school-record 55 career assists

Two-time All-State First Team (2015, 17)

Three-time All-Conference (2015-17)

2017 Miss Soccer Minnesota and Rochester Area Female Athlete of the Year Finalist

Three-time HVL Conference Champions (2013-15)

Four-time Academic All-State Gold awardee

Abigail Kastens Forward 5-5 Lincoln, Neb. Waverly HS

Born March 8, 2000 … daughter of Marty and Joleen Kastens … plans to major in Human Biology … played club soccer with Gretna Soccer Club.

Enters senior season with 50 goals and seven assists

Posted 29 goals and one assist as a sophomore with 21 goals and six assists during junior season

Two-time All-State (2017 First Team and 2016 Second Team)

Three-time All-Conference (2016-17 First Team and 2015 Honorable Mention)

Holds soccer program records in 10-yard (1.64 seconds) and 40-yard (5.02) dashes

Three-time Academic All-State (2014-17) with Academic Letter and Honor Roll recognition

Cecilia (Cece) Limongi Forward 5-4 Elkhorn, Neb. Elkhorn South HS

Born Aug. 23, 1999 … daughter of Paul and Aimee Limongi … plans to major in consumer affairs … played club ball with Elite Girls Academy ECNL.

53 career goals and 22 career assists

2017 First Team All-State, Second Team SuperState, All-Conference

Two-time All-State Honorable Mention (2015-16)

2017 Elkhorn South Offensive Player of the Year

2015 Class B State Champions

Two-year Academic Honor Roll member

Karlee Manding Midfielder 5-2 Waipahu, Hawaii Waipahu HS

Born Oct. 2, 2000 … daughter of Renee and Bernard Manding … plans to major in nursing … played club soccer with Hawaii Rush.

Scored five goals as a senior in fall 2017

Two-time All-OIA Western Division Second Team (2016-17)

Two-time Division 2 Oahu Interscholastic Association Champions (2016-17)

Won 2017 Hawaii 00G State Championship with club team

Two-time Islander Scholar

Rachel Preston Midfielder 5-6 Lakeville, Minn. Lakeville North HS

Born Nov. 1, 1999 … daughter of Paul and Angie Preston … plans to major in nursing … played club soccer with Minneapolis United.