USD Coyote Football Recruits

VERMILLION, S.D.— South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of eight student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that three other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program. The 11 additions when added to December’s early signing day period of 16 brings the 2018 signing class to 27 student-athletes.

While nearly half of the players who signed in December were offensive or defensive linemen, the latest additions focused heavily on skill positions. Wednesday’s list of signees includes three defensive backs, three wide receivers, one running back and one tight end. It also features two linebackers and one offensive lineman.

Of the latest signees, five hail from the state of Florida. The Coyotes also successfully recruited in Minnesota (2), Iowa (1), Missouri (1) and California (1). All are high school seniors with the exception of wide receiver Anthony Turner who has competed the last two years at Iowa Western Community College following a prep career in the state of Georgia.

The Coyotes return 52 of 71 letter winners from last year’s squad, which won eight games and competed in the FCS playoffs for the first time. Included are seven returning starters on offense and nine on defense. The 2018 season opener is Sept. 1 at Kansas State.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Canaan Brooks RB 6-0 210 St. Louis, Mo. Lutheran North
Wesley Eliodor WR 6-0 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale
D’Andre Ferguson ATH 6-1 205 Clearwater, Fla. Calvary Christian
Spencer Gavin OL 6-5 260 Indianola, Iowa Indianola
Tre Jackson DB 5-11 175 Wellington, Fla. Palm Beach Central
Ryan Mazurek TE 6-4 205 Eden Prairie, Minn. Academy of Holy Angels
Jarrod Peterson LB 6-1 205 Lino Lakes, Minn. Centennial
Rodney Sivils Jr. DB 6-2 205 Largo, Fla. Pinellas Park
Dakota Smith LB 6-2 205 Inglewood, Calif. Loyola
Jakari Starling DB 6-1 205 Riviera Beach, Fla. Palm Beach Lakes
Anthony Turner WR 6-4 220 Hartwell, Ga. Hart County (Iowa Western CC)

