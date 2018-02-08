5 Sign to Play Women’s Soccer at USF

5 Sign to Play Women's Soccer at USF

SIOUX FALLS – On the back of their most successful season at the NCAA Division II level, University of Sioux Falls Soccer head coach Brittany Domino announced the signing of five student-athletes on Wednesday, the first day of the 2018 signing period. Joining the Cougars in the fall of 2018 are Catie Caruso (Greendale, Wis.), Kyla Gushard (Lincoln, Neb.), Taylor Kelley (Sioux City, Iowa), Addi Reed (Brookings, S.D.), and Aundria Vargas (Hayward, Calif.)

“After having our best season at the Division II level this past fall we need a really strong recruiting class that could help us to continue to rise in the NSIC and I believe we have found those players,” Domino said of her five signees. “They are all great players that are both athletic and technical, but what I believe really sets them apart is their understanding of the game and creativity both on and off the ball. This will help them succeed at this high level quickly. It will also bring a different dynamic to the way we attack as a team. Each individual brings a little bit different style of play and I couldn’t be happier to have all of them joining our team next fall.”

In three years under Domino’s guidance, the Cougars have built up their defense and are now looking to add to their offensive attack, which set Division II program records for goals, points, assists and nearly every statistical category. In the 2018 signing class, Domino welcomes a pair of forwards and three midfielders, who will help the Cougars build on their 10th place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the highest of their six-year tenure in the league.

Beyond the academic credentials the 2018 class brings to the USF Soccer program, many are National Honor Society members, members of their school’s honor roll and volunteer in their community. They each served as captains for their respective programs and many played multiple sports in their prep careers.

A 5-foot-3 midfielder from Greendale, Wis., Catie Caruso is a two-year captain for Greendale High School and a four-year letterwinner as well as a member of the Elmbrook United Soccer Club. In her junior year, Caruso earned second team All-Woodland Conference honors after collecting honorable mention recognition in each of her freshman and sophomore seasons. She enters her senior season with career totals of 12 goals and 21 assists, including six goals and 11 assists as a junior. A well-rounded student-athlete, Caruso is a four-year member of the GHS marching band and helped them to state championships the past four years while also playing for the GHS basketball team. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Greendale High School Honor Roll. The daughter of Anna and Pat Caruso, Catie plans to study exercise science and biology at USF with plans of becoming an occupational therapist.

Bolstering the midfield, Kyla Gushard will join the Cougars after her senior season at Lincoln Northeast High School this spring. A 5-foot-7 Lincoln, Neb. native, Gushard captained the Rockets as a junior and earned honorable mention All-State and first team All-Conference honors in addition to Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, and Lincoln Public Schools Scholar Athlete honors. In her prep career, Gushard has scored 15 goals and tallied 14 assists and she played on the Gretna Soccer Club during her club season. She also earned Newcomer of the Year honors as a member of the LNHS girls cross country team. Gushard is a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll among many extra-curricular activities and achievements. Kyla is the daughter is the daughter of Aralea and John Gushard and she plans on studying psychology and business with goals of becoming a behavioral economist.

Another two-sport student-athlete set to join the Cougars, Taylor Kelley had a knack for finding the back of the net as a member of the Sioux City North High School soccer team. Hailing from Sioux City, Iowa, Kelley is a 5-foot-3 midfielder, who also played striker for the North High School Stars and has tallied 27 goals in her career, including 24 over the last two seasons to help her earn All-MRAC honors. Kelley steadily gained recognition throughout her prep career, earning honorable mention All-MRAC honors as a freshman, second team All-MRAC and All-District honors following her sophomore season, then first-team All-MRAC honors as a midfielder her junior year. In her three years with the Stars, she has totaled 69 points with 27 goals and 15 assists, and she is a member of the Tri-State Revolution soccer club. Kelley has earned a spot on the honor roll each year at North HS and a National Honor Society member her senior year while earned Academic All-Conference honors for cross country and soccer each of the last three years. The daughter of Marty Kelley and Tammy Kelley, Taylor is planning on studying biology and psychology at USF with goals of becoming a doctor.

A South Dakota native, Addi Reed is set to join the Cougars after showcasing her versatility with the Brookings High School soccer team and Brookings/Watertown Select club team. A 5-foot-8 forward and midfielder, Reed manned the midfield for BHS over the past two seasons after scoring five goals and recording three assists as a sophomore. Extending her excellence beyond the pitch, she is very active in her community, volunteering at the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, Harvest Table, Food and Fellowship with her church, and the Back to School Project. The daughter of Julie and Mark Reed, Addi plans to major in art and biology at USF and to use her art degree to pursue a career in the field of art education.

An offensive force from Hayward, Calif., Aundria Vargas is in the midst of a special senior season at James Logan High School. Still in season, the 5-foot-4 Vargas has scored 10 goals so far this season and has 25 in her three-year varsity career. She has also handed out 17 assists for a total of 67 points as a prep standout. She’s played forward and central midfield for the Colts and earned all-conference honors each of the past three years. Vargas collected second team honors as a sophomore then earned a spot on the first team as a junior and senior. She also played softball for James Logan HS and was a member of the Union City Premier Soccer club before joining the Palo Alto Blue this season past year. An excellent student, Vargas has been named a scholar athlete all four years of her prep career and she has recorded more than 100 hours of community service. The daughter of Lisa and tony Vargas, Aundria plans to study pre-medicine at USF and has goals of becoming a pediatrician.

In their most successful campaign as NCAA Division II and NSIC members, the Cougars posted a 5-10-2 record, finishing a program-best 10th in the NSIC with 16 points (4-7-4 NSIC) in league play. For the first time in six years as members of the NSIC, USF Soccer placed two players on the All-NSIC third time in Morgan Perkins and Lauren LaFavre. McKayla Philippi earned honorable mention All-NSIC honors to give USF three all-conference performers, a program-best.