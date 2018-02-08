Belle Fourche Councilwoman Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) – Belle Fourche City Councilwoman Toni Moncur has pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and simple assault.

The 55-year-old Moncur was indicted by a Butte County grand jury on Dec. 18, the same day she was sworn in to office.

Authorities say the charges stem from an altercation involving her son and another man in November. Moncur told the Black Hills Pioneer that the charges stem from an alleged rental payment dispute.

She could face up to 11 years in prison if convicted.