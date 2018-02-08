Bill To Bar People In US Illegally From SD Colleges Rejected

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A legislative committee has rejected a bill aiming to ban people who are living in the U.S. illegally from enrolling at South Dakota’s public colleges.

The Senate Education Committee voted 5-2 Thursday against the bill. Republican Sen. Stace Nelson’s bill would have declared such people ineligible for resident tuition, scholarships or other financial aid.

He says the bill would “uphold the rule of law.” It would have also required the Board of Regents to develop a method for each school to verify with the federal government an “alien’s lawful presence” in the U.S.

Mike Rush, the regents’ executive director and CEO, says the board doesn’t believe it’s an issue at South Dakota public universities.