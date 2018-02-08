Billion Auto – Part Time Cashier

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana. Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part-time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be a couple weeknights per week from around 4:00 to 6:00 pm and every other Saturday from 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Duties: • Post cash, credit card, and check receipts. • Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets. • Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office. • Other duties as assigned. REQUIREMENTS • High School Diploma or Equivalent. • Valid Driver’s License. • Organization skills and attention to detail. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).