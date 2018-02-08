Billion Auto – Part Time Cashier
Billion Automotive
|Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part-time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be a couple weeknights per week from around 4:00 to 6:00 pm and every other Saturday from 8:00 am-4:00 pm.
Duties:
• Post cash, credit card, and check receipts.
• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
• Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS
• High School Diploma or Equivalent.
• Valid Driver’s License.
• Organization skills and attention to detail.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106605-679-3943
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/cashier-part-time-sioux-falls-sd/view/1758
