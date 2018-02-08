City Of Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday, February 8, 2018, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this evening Thursday, February 8, 2018, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Friday, February 9, 2018. Starting at 8 a.m all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this is requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Friday, February 9, 2018, 2018. Starting at 8 p.m. all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this is requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use our online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow. Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOW to 605-413-1990.

Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street—City Ordinance, Section 96.100. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.