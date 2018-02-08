Dusty Johnson Outraises Shantel Krebs In GOP House Primary

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Republican Dusty Johnson’s campaign for U.S. House outraised GOP opponent Shantel Krebs in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Johnson recently reported raising more than $116,000, while Krebs took in over $77,000. Johnson also has a cash advantage, with about $424,000 in the bank compared to Krebs’ nearly $362,000 cash on hand.

Johnson previously served as Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff and on the Public Utilities Commission, and Krebs now serves as South Dakota’s secretary of state. Republican State Sen. Neal Tapio of Watertown announced his bid after the fourth-quarter campaign finance reporting period.

Democratic candidate Tim Bjorkman raised roughly $56,000 for the quarter and ended it with about $116,000 in the bank. He is a former circuit court judge.