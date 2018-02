How Much Do You Know? 2018 Winter Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Today, February 8th, the 2018 Winter Olympic Games began. You can watch all the action on KDLT!

KDLT’s Joe Farrell hit the streets to see how much people knew about this years’ games. The most popular answer? “I’m late to a lunch meeting”. The people that gave us a moment to answer? Very entertaining.