Law Enforcement Responds To Calls of Cars Crashing Into Buildings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There have been at least five reported car versus building crashes recently in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police have been plenty busy lately with an abnormal trend: cars crashing into buildings.

“The bigger factor here is that people aren’t following the traffic rules,” said officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “If they’re running a red light or speeding that’s when we’re going to have problems.”

Police have responded to cars crashing into people’s homes and businesses, from Billion to banks. Officer Clemens has a simple strategy to drivers: live by the law.

“People aren’t following those laws that’s when we have crashes and that’s when we have buildings get damaged,” said Clemens.

There are a number of factors to consider. Some of the drivers in these crashes were allegedly under the influence. Some were speeding and running red lights. Whatever the case, Clemens says those habits are dangerous.

“People know that it’s against the law to speed,” said Clemens. “Look around – people speed. Same thing with distracted driving. They know it’s a bad idea, you still see people on their phones.”

Especially with icy roads, some common sense can go a long way.

“If people follow the rules, if they stop for the red lights, if they don’t drink and drive, if they follow the speed light, and don’t push it and push it and push it, the roads are relatively safe,” said Clemens.