Rapid City Police Chief, Homeless Advocates At Odds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Several people in Rapid City who help temporary shelters are criticizing Police Chief Karl Jegeris for blaming a shelter in the recent death of a homeless woman.

Jegeris wrote to Mayor Steve Allender and the Rapid City Council on Monday, saying the temporary shelters unintentionally encourage drinking among people with substance abuse problems.

The comment came after the deaths of two homeless people near an Interstate 190 bridge.

Five women who have been active in trying to find a housing solution for the homeless in the city sent a statement to the Rapid City Journal , saying that blaming temporary shelters “is heartless and inaccurate.”

The mayor said he supports the police chief’s position.