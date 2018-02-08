SFC Edges Western Christian in a Classic

HULL, IA… It was a great match-up in boys basketball Thursday night in Hill, Iowa where the Wolfpack of Western Christian hosted SF Christian in a game that was close throughout. The Chargers led by 3 after 3 and extended it to 6 on a Koln Oppold 3-pointer. But Caleb Harmson’s 3 in the final minute tied the game at 67 and set the stage for a dramatic finish. Oppold drove the lane and dished to Mitchell Goodbary who got 3 the old fashioned way for the game-winner in a 70-67 win for the Chargers who are the #1 team in Class “A” in South Dakota.