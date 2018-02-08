South Dakota Prepares Security For World Archery Tournament

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota police chief says security will be handled differently for the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships than a world youth championship held about three years ago.

The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center is preparing to host this year’s World Archery Indoor Championships next week in Yankton, where the 2015 World Archery Youth Championships were also held. The Yankton Police Department will manage security for the event.

Police Chief Brian Paulsen tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that the championships will require less oversight than the youth event. He says the department is scaling back on the number of officers stationed throughout the tournament.

Paulsen says the department also received cultural diversity training for the 2015 youth championships that they hope to apply to this year’s event.