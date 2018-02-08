Supreme Court Upholds Murder, Rape Conviction For Sioux Falls Man

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentence of a Sioux Falls man for the rape and murder of his girlfriend.

41-year-old Christopher Kryger was convicted by a Minnehaha County jury in February 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing his then girlfriend Kari Kirkegaard in March 2014.

The South Dakota Supreme Court rejected Kryger’s claims and found his admission to having a “criminal mind” admissible. The court also found that evidence was sufficient to sustain his conviction.

Kryger was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, 50 years for second degree rape, and 25 years for first degree burglary to run concurrently with the first degree murder sentence, but consecutively to the sentence for second degree rape.