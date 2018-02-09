Police: Man Who Died In Apartment Fire May Have Started It

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) – A man has died of injuries suffered in a fire at an apartment building in Plymouth, a fire that officials say he may have set.

Officials say the fire broke out in one the building’s third-floor units about 11 p.m. Thursday. The building’s other tenants evacuated safely.

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the hallways and learned one person was still inside the apartment. Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein says firefighters rescued the man, who suffered smoke inhalation and severe burns. Authorities said Friday morning the man had died.

Authorities say the man is believed to have set the fire intentionally.