2017 Report: Drug Activity Up and Overall Crime Rate Down in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Murder and drugs are on the rise in Sioux Falls, according to the city’s latest crime report. These crimes are increasing as Sioux Falls continues to grow. In 2017 police handled nearly 3,000 drug cases, 220 more than in 2016.

Catching people with meth rose at a much higher rate. Police made more than 1,300 meth arrests in 2017.

“We know that there’s a lot of drugs that get into our city through established tracking routes through our state and we are going to do our part to help curb that more so then even in the past,” said Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns.

However, the amount of meth confiscated decreased from forty pounds to eleven while marijuana seizures more than doubled. Police say narcotics are such a serious issue because they can fuel even more crime including violence as addicts get desperate to pay for their next high.

Much of the city’s violent crime has dropped, but the most serious category, murder, is on the rise. Homicides increased from 7 in 2016 to ten in 2017.

“It’s unfortunate that we had double digits in homicides, but other than repeating the patterns of previous years it kind of follows the trend with an increasing population,” said Chief Burns.

There were significant decreases in stolen vehicles, burglaries and domestic assault contributing to an overall decrease in crime.

“Now this is one year’s data, but clearly, this is the direction that we want to see.”

Police credit having more officers on the streets and better communication with residents.