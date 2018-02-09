Attorney Calls For Sanctions In Dakota Access Pipeline Suit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Attorneys for a Florida-based environmental publication want a federal judge in North Dakota to sanction the Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in a dispute over whether the publication can be sued.

Energy Transfer Partners has sued Greenpeace, BankTrack and Earth First for allegedly trying to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline project. The company contends Earth First has been served with the lawsuit via Earth First Journal.

Journal attorney Pamela Spees says the two aren’t the same and the company attorneys are showing “reckless disregard of their duties.”

She wants a judge to order the plaintiffs to pay her fees and to educate lawyers in their firms about following rules.

Company attorney Michael Bowe calls the request “incomprehensible” and “itself sanctionable.”