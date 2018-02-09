Deuel, Kwasniewski Win “A” Team Title

WATERTOWN, SD…The Deuel Cardinals snapped Madison’s string of 16 straight state titles and went on to win 3 straight. Friday in Watertown they did it again, this time ending the most recent Bulldog streak at 4. Sophomore Morgan Kwasniewski had a sensational day, winning every event and helping her team to it’s 4th title in the last 8 years, winning by just over 2 points. Madison’s Jenni Giles finished 2nd in each event. They will compete again Saturday in the individual competition where Giles, a senior, has won 13 titles during her career.