Financial Advisers React To Recent Dow Jones Drops

Sioux Falls, S.D.- This week has been a stressful one for wall-street experts with the big drops in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“Honestly, I think this is fairly normal, fairly predictable,” says Thompson Private Wealth President Ray Thompson.

The Dow Jones dropped over one-thousand points on Thursday.

At the beginning of the week, the Dow Jones also dropped over 1,100 points, making both drops the biggest daily drops in Stock Exchange history.

This has Wall-Street executives nervous on the growing concern of Interest Rates, Inflation and the Bond Market, but financial advisors say there is a misconception on these recent drops.

“On the news, we see that the Dow has dropped a thousand points and it’s the biggest in history. But you have to kind of remember, that as a percentage, it’s certainly not. To give you an example, when the Dow is at 10,000 and drops a thousand points, that’s much larger when it’s a 20,000 and drops a thousand points,” says Thompson.

Thompson says he understands concern with the value of clients assets dropping, but would urge them not to panic.

“Do nothing, honestly, this is not a period where I would tell anybody to liquidate any sort of holding. And if it’s something where they’re nervous at this point, maybe that tells me that they’re allocated a little too aggressively,” Thompson tells us.

Thompson thinks buying low on these stocks may not be the best option to consider when trying to get into the investing world.

“I would be very reluctant to say, based on the prices today, today is the day to buy and based on x-number of things in two months, that would be the time to sell, it’s just very, very difficult to time that.”

According to Thomson, the best advice to an investor would be to diversify your financial portfolio.

Considering the Dow Jones dropping, Thompson says he still sees 2018 being a fairly positive year for all investors.