Girl Scout Cookie Sales Begin In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Have you been waiting to get your hands on a case of Girl Scouts cookies?

Today began the first day of the Girl Scouts cookies sale. Girl Scouts use the sales to raise money for camps and other activities. The Girl Scouts organization wants these girls to succeed in life down the road. Selling cookies is a big part of that process.

“So, its more than just a box of cookies. What you’re doing is helping a girl build life skills that help her be a good leader. So she’s going to learn people skills, money management, customer service, how to set a goal, how to achieve a goal, business ethics, all of those things,” said Stacet Andernacht with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

About 5,000 cases of cookies were delivered to the facility this morning. Girls can replenish their cookies there if they run out.

You can go to gsdakotahorizons.org to find the nearest cookies to you.