Iowa Man Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Fatal ATV Crash

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) – A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal 2016 all-terrain vehicle crash.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 27-year-old Garrett Crowl entered the written plea Thursday in O’Brien County District Court. He’s charged with two counts of vehicular homicide – one of operating while intoxicated and the other while driving recklessly.

Investigators say Crowl was driving an ATV recklessly while under the influence of marijuana on July 30, 2016, when he lost control in a recreation area near Sheldon and crashed into a tree. His passenger, 25-year-old Shaleah Donavon, died.

Crowl’s trial is set for April 17.