Kansas City Man Found Guilty Of Drug Charges In Sioux Falls

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Kansas man is found guilty of conspiring to distribute meth in Sioux Falls.

The United State’s Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Justin “Speedy” Morales was convicted in federal court this week. Due to prior felony drug convictions Morales could face up to life in prison.

Authorities say in September 2016, Morales traveled from Wichita, Kansas with two pounds of meth and three pounds of marijuana, to distribute in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

South Dakota Highway Patrol also discovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle during the arrest.

He is expected to be sentenced in April.

