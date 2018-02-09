Large Agriculture Conference Switching Dakotas Next Year

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society is moving its winter conference from South Dakota to North Dakota next year.

The American News reports the annual event has been held in Aberdeen since 2013, but it’s outgrown the hotel where it’s been held. Next year it’s being moved to Fargo.

This year’s late-January conference drew 580 people, 55 vendors and a number of speakers. Society officials say there were issues with dining areas, vendor space and workshop space.

Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel says the group unsuccessfully tried to keep the conference in the city. He says its loss will mean a significant economic hit for Aberdeen.

The nonprofit society promotes sustainable food systems. People from as far as Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada attend the winter conference.