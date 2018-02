Man Found Dead In Box Elder Highway Median

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials think a man found dead in a highway median in Box Elder is the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found in the median on Highway 14-16 on Thursday. They believe the man was in his early 20s or late teens and possibly of Native American descent. Investigators are trying to track down the driver and vehicle involved.