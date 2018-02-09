Midwest’s Largest Gun Show Being Held This Weekend In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Convention Center is going to be “locked and loaded” this weekend.

Preparations are underway for this weekend’s Sioux Falls Gun Show. It is nicknamed, the Big One, for a good reason. More than 6,000 people are expected with about 375 vendors.

Inexperienced folks are encouraged to make this show a learning experience. From newer guns, to antiques, to rare, the Sioux Falls Gun Show is the place to be.

“This is the place to come and get information. We have alcohol, tobacco, and firearms people here. With their own table and booth so they’d be happy to answer questions. And all the dealers are so friendly they’d be happy to answer anybody’s questions,” said Gun Show Manager, Rob Moore.

The guns are not just for show, most of them can be purchased. Tomorrow the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.