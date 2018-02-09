Miller Leads Jacks to big win over Denver at Frost

BROOKINGS, SD…With five players scoring in double figures, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team recorded a 95-59 win over Denver Thursday night in Summit League play in front of 1,543 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, now 20-5 and 9-1, have won 20 or more games for the seventh-straight season and 12th time in the last 13 seasons. Macy Miller led the Jacks with 20 points. Madison Guebert added 15 points while Tagyn Larson and Tylee Irwin each scored 13 points. Alexis Alexander recorded 10 points.

Denver, 13-12, 4-6, was led by Carie Weinman’s 16 points and Claire Gritt’s 11 points.

Turning Point

The Jackrabbits used a 13-3 run in the first quarter to take a 15-5 lead when Sydney Palmer scored on a fast-break jump shot in the lane with 3:07 to play. Irwin closed the quarter with two free throws to give State a 24-9 lead as seven Jackrabbits scored in the first 10 minutes.

The teams traded points throughout the second quarter but South Dakota State took a 47-31 lead at halftime. Miller and Guebert each scored seven points in the quarter.

SDSU allowed only eight points in the third quarter as it forced Denver into four turnovers and 25 percent shooting from the floor. Miller scored 10 points in the quarter as State extended its lead to 35, 74-39.

Irwin scored six points in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits eclipsed 90 points for the sixth time this season and third time in four games.

Notes

Head coach Aaron Johnston is now two wins shy of his 150 th career Summit League wins.

career Summit League wins. South Dakota State has how held an opponent to single-digit scoring in 12 quarters this season.

Miller now has 12 20-plus point games for the season.

Miller’s 20 points gives her 1,572 points and moves her into seventh in career points, passing Kara Stevenson (1983-86).

Guebert scored 16 points to give her 1,220 points. She ranks 28 th in career scoring.

in career scoring. Thompson’s six points give her 1,193 points.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits close their regular-season home schedule at 2 p.m. Saturday against Oral Roberts on senior day.