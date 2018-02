Mitchell Wins “AA” Despite Great Day For Myah Morris

Mitchell Wins "AA" Despite Great Day For Myah Morris

WATERTOWN… Watertown and Mitchell came into the State “AA” Gymnastics Meet as the favorites and they showed why. Myah Morris actually won every event for the Arrows, but it was the depth that Audra Rew’s team brought that made the difference. The Kernels won the team competition by 2.325 points for their 3rd title in 4 years. The individual competition is Saturday.