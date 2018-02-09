Police Search For Suspect In Friday Morning Home Invasion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating an apartment robbery early this morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 4100 block of South Louise Avenue. Police say the victim’s apartment was locked when a man kicked it in.

The woman living there told police the man had a gun and left with a small amount of cash, she received no injuries.

He’s described as either latino or hispanic, 5’10” with a thin build, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.