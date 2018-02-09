Scoreboard Friday, February 9th
Scoreboard Friday, February 9th
Scoreboard Friday, February 9th
State Gymnastics-Team Event
Class “AA”
145.700-Mitchell *3rd title in 4 years
144.375-Watertown
139.800-Brookings
138.225-O’Gorman
136.675-Pierre
*Myah Morris (W) won all events
Class “A”
144.675-Deuel
142.500-Madison
130.000-Parkston/Hanson/Ethan
129.650-Hot Springs
128.800-Milbank
*Morgan Kwasniewski (D) won all events
*Individual competition Saturday also in Watertown
G-League
Skyforce 129, Reno 104 *Weber 14 pts./9 reb./9 assists
USHL
Stampede 4, Lincoln 2 *Dawe 2 goals
NBA
Chicago 114, Timberwolves 113 *Butler 38 points
College Wrestling
SDSU 25, Pittsburgh 13 *12th straight win
MSU-Mankato 27, SMSU 6
Northern 25, Dickinson State 21
H.S. Wrestling
Aberdeen 40, Huron 30
Garretson 51, Tri-Valley 18
Garretson 42, Kingsbury County 34
Garretson 42, Flandreau 30
Kingsbury County 37, Flandreau 24
Kingsbury County 48, Tri-Valley 21
Flandreau 36, Tri-Valley 18
Kimball/White Lake 49, Chamberlain 24
College Softball
SDSU 5, UMKC 3
SE Missouri 4, SDSU 1
UC-Davis 3, USD 1
Women’s Tennis
Minnesota 6, USD 1
Men’s Tennis
Drake 7, SDSU 0
Women’s Basketball
USF 64, Augustana 59 (OT) *Szymanski 23 points
Northern 89, MN-Crookston 66 *Froelich 20 points
Wayne State 78, SMSU 55
Men’s Basketball
Northern 81, MN-Crookston 50 *Doyal 18 pts./11 reb.
SMSU 75, Wayne State 60 *Schafer, Kirk 16 points
USF 88, Augustana 86 *Evans 23 points
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 63, Brandon Valley 52
Baltic 60, Alcester-Hudson 36
Colman-Egan 52, Arlington 51
Custer 68, Belle Fourche 64
Great Plains Lutheran 64, Waubay/Summit 43
Gregory 59, Scotland 56
Harrisburg 65, Watertown 58
Kimball/White Lake 83, Sunshine Bible Academy 55
Lennox 77, West Central 52
Leola/Frederick 65, Florence/Henry 44
Lower Brule 80, Wessington Springs 41
Lyman 61, Philip 60
McLaughlin 66, Winner 60
Northwestern 68, Wilmot 41
Oelrichs 67, Santee, Neb. 50
Sisseton 69, Webster 52
Sully Buttes 82, Ipswich 53
Tea Area 85, Parkston 44
Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Deuel 53
Yankton 54, Mitchell 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 43
Alcester-Hudson 38, Baltic 33
Belle Fourche 63, Custer 35
Beresford 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 31
Bon Homme 53, Platte-Geddes 41
Castlewood 46, Waverly-South Shore 36
Chester 50, Canistota 47
Crow Creek 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Dell Rapids 63, Dakota Valley 55
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 54
Faulkton 61, Langford 41
Gayville-Volin 53, Centerville 34
Irene-Wakonda 63, Canton 36
Lake Preston 75, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21
LeMars, Iowa 58, Vermillion 56
Lyman 49, Philip 45
Parker 59, Viborg-Hurley 49
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Highmore-Harrold 54
Scotland 48, Gregory 29
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Watertown 48
Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich 44
Tri-Valley 55, Tea Area 46
Wagner 51, Chamberlain 45
Wall 55, Dupree 25
Waubay/Summit 56, Great Plains Lutheran 23
Winner 69, McLaughlin 39
Yankton 42, Mitchell 40
Dakota Plains Invitational
Third Place
Flandreau Indian 34, Freeman Academy 26
Championship
Santee, Neb. 73, Oelrichs 71
DWU Culver’s Classic
Corsica/Stickney 65, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Howard 58, Burke/South Central 52
Pine Ridge 58, Parkston 41
Sioux Falls Christian 53, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Avon 44, OT