Sioux Falls Curlers React to Opening Games

Curlers from the Sioux Falls Curling Club have been keeping a close eye on The Winter Olympics. They joined KDLT in studio Friday to talk about what it’s like watching the games, what they’re hearing from people new to the sport in South Dakota, and the most important things they feel people should know about curling. You’ve got to hear what club president Morgan Weber had to say.

While there is disappointment that the mixed team already on the ice has lost three of its first four games, they are hopeful Team USA overall will still put out a strong finish! And there’s time…

Find out where their upcoming watch parties are being held as well as their upcoming Try Curling events.

They are scheduled for February 18th and 25th at 9 am and 10 am. People can register at sfcurling.com/trycurling. Cost is $15/person.