Sioux Falls Man Sentenced On Sex Trafficking Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is sentenced on sex trafficking charges in federal court.

51-year-old Jerome Kent received a sentence of 30 months in prison and six years supervised release.

Authorities say in October 2o16, Kent transported a female victim from Sioux Falls to Marshall, Minnesota. Authorities say he and the victim did know each other.

In Marshall, they say he supplied the woman with heroin and kept the money she received for engaging in commercial sex acts.

He plead guilty last October.