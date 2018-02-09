Skyforce Win Big over Reno

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped 75 points in the second half alone on Friday night, running away with a 129-104 victory over the Reno Bighorns at the Sanford Pentagon. The win pushes the Skyforce (18-17) above .500 for the first time since the team was 5-4 in late November. Reno (20-15) remains a game behind the South Bay Lakers in the Pacific Division.

A pair of double-doubles from Kadeem Jack (22 points and 12 rebounds) and Larry Drew II (21 points, 12 assists and six rebounds) highlighted a well-rounded Skyforce victory that saw seven players score in double figures on the night. Friday’s win marked the fourth-straight double-double for Drew II, who finished a team-high +23 in the game.

Bighorns rookie Matt Jones scored a team-high 20 points while shooting 8-of-10 from the field, and added nine rebounds and six steals to lead the way for the visitors. Sacramento Kings two-way player JaKarr Sampson was held in check for most of the night, scoring 16 points and adding seven rebounds while shooting just 7-of-17 from the floor.

After a back-and-forth first half that saw 10 lead changes, the Skyforce managed to take a 54-50 lead into the break and never looked back. Over the final two periods, the home team outscored Reno by 21 points and scored at least 37 points in each quarter to run away with the win.

Former Skyforce guard Luis Montero tallied the Bighorns only double-double on the night, scoring 12 points to go with 11 rebounds in nearly 32 minutes off the bench. David Stockton (17 points) and Josh Hagins (11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds) also pitched in quality performances off the bench in the loss.

Briante Weber finished just shy of a triple-double after tallying 14 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals but was pulled from the game with over six minutes remaining. Tony Mitchell (20 points, eight rebounds and five assists) and Ike Nwamu (16 points and five rebounds) rounded out the bulk of the scoring on a night that saw the Skyforce shoot 50.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from long distance.

The Force, now 9-4 in 2018, will look to stay hot at home as they face the Reno Bighorns for the second time in as many nights tomorrow for the second game of a back-to-back set. The winner of Saturday’s game will claim the season series, as it currently stands at 1-1, with both teams winning by a large margin on their home floor.