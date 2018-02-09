South Dakota Speaker, Campaign Negotiating Marsy’s Law Deal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s House speaker says a voter-approved constitutional “bill of rights” for crime victims could be changed rather than repealed, opening the way for a potential deal with the group that pushed for its passage.

Republican Rep. Mark Mickelson and others earlier this legislative session proposed repealing the “Marsy’s Law” amendment and instead strengthening victims’ rights in state law.

But Mickelson and campaign group Marsy’s Law for All have been negotiating about revising provisions of the amendment.

Gail Gitcho, a spokeswoman for Marsy’s Law for All, says South Dakota would be the first state to repeal or change Marsy’s Law of the six that enacted it. She says the goal of the negotiations is to ensure victims have rights guaranteed in the state constitution.