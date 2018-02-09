Stampede Win Again at Home

Sioux Falls, SD—A three-goal third period lifted the Stampede to a 4-2 victory over the Lincoln Stars Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Adam Dawe scored twice while Mikhail Berdin stopped 25 of 27 shots in goal for the Stampede who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games and 22-11-7 overall. The victory eclipsed last year’s season win total of 21 and kept the Herd tied for second place in the Western Conference, just one point back of first place Waterloo. The Stampede are now 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and 11-6-5 on home ice.

After a scoreless first period in which Lincoln outshot the Herd 10-5, the Stampede grabbed the first goal of the game at 8:52 when Paul DeNaples tallied his second of the year. Newly acquired forward Griffin Lunn sent a backhanded shot into the slot for DeNaples who was skating in from over the blue line and blasted a shot past the glove side of Lincoln goaltender Tomas Vomacka and into the net for a 1-0 lead. Lincoln would respond at 14:13 of the period when Philippe LaPointe tipped in a shot from Atte Tuliara to tie the game 1-1. Lincoln outshot the Herd 9-8.

The Stampede got the wheels going in the third period, scoring three times en route to the victory. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov got things going at 7:12 when he danced through the Lincoln defense and lifted the puck over the left shoulder of Vomacka and into the net for a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls added to their lead at 10:43 when Adam Dawe tallied his 18th goal of the season. Jack St. Ivany kept the puck in the offensive by kicking the puck along the doors to Dawe who broke in front of the net and backhanded a shot into the goal for a 3-1 advantage. Minutes later, the Stampede were on the power play and they cashed in when Dawe tallied his second of the period. St. Ivany took a shot from the high slot towards the goal that was deflected by Dawe and into the goal for a commanding 4-1 lead for Sioux Falls. The Stars would get a goal back in the period, but it would not be enough as the Stampede earned the victory.

Lincoln outshot the Herd 27-20 in the game and finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play while the Stampede went 1-for-4.

The Stampede close out their five game homestand on Saturday when they host the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 PM as part of Hockey Day in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Flyers Bantam “A” team will face Oahe at 12 PM and the boys’ varsity will face Oahe at 2:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center. The day concludes with the Stampede hosting the Lancers. Tickets are just $12 and are good for all three games and available at the box office. Season ticket holders can get into all three games at no cost by showing their season ticket.